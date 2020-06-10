Sheehy Auto Stores Dealerships Unite to Lend Support Throughout the COVID-19 Pandemic

FAIRFAX, Va., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheehy Auto Stores, together with their 29 dealerships throughout Washington, D.C.; Baltimore, Annapolis, and Hagerstown, Maryland; and Richmond, Virginia; reinforced their commitment to the community, and appreciation of frontline and essential workers throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are committed to support our communities and salute those who risk their lives every day to save lives and battle this virus," said Vince Sheehy, President of Sheehy Auto Stores. "Each of our dealerships were challenged to develop their own community outreach programs to best serve their unique regions."

Each dealership offered 50% off all vehicle and maintenance services (up to a maximum of $500 discount), for any make or model vehicle, throughout the month of April and May to active healthcare workers.

Among the individual dealership programs throughout Washington, DC were:

Free disinfecting of automobiles for health care professionals (Sheehy INFINITI of Tysons and Chantilly and Sheehy Ford of Marlow Heights )

and of ) Discounts of car rentals to independent restaurants for delivery ( Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg )

of ) Blood drives ( Sheehy Ford of Warrenton )

of ) Donations of money, food, transportation and time to hospitals, food banks, essential frontline workers and school systems:

Sheehy Subaru of Springfield donated $90,000 to INOVA, and together with all DC Subaru retailers, donated over 800,000 meals to Capital Area Food Bank.

donated to INOVA, and together with all DC Subaru retailers, donated over 800,000 meals to Capital Area Food Bank.

Sheehy Ford of Springfield donated masks and auto sanitizing services to essential workers at area grocery stores.

of donated masks and auto sanitizing services to essential workers at area grocery stores.

Sheehy Toyota of Fredericksburg donated iPads, hotspots and meals to students in need.

of donated iPads, hotspots and meals to students in need.

Patriot Harley-Davidson donated a percentage of merchandise sales to a local food bank.



Sheehy Ford of Gaithersburg delivered 1,000 meals to underserved students each week.

of delivered 1,000 meals to underserved students each week.

Sheehy Nissan of Manassas organized two food deliveries each week in conjunction with local food banks at the St. Lucy Food Project.

of organized two food deliveries each week in conjunction with local food banks at the St. Lucy Food Project.

Sheehy Ford of Warrenton organized food deliveries to support area food banks.

of organized food deliveries to support area food banks.

Sheehy Honda of Alexandria donated meals to hospital staff at area hospitals to support essential workers and a local restaurant.

of donated meals to hospital staff at area hospitals to support essential workers and a local restaurant.

Sheehy Hyundai and Nissan of Waldorf donated meals to hospital staff at MedStar Southern Maryland Hospital Center Emergency Department.

In Baltimore, dealership programs included:

Blood drives (Sheehy INFINITI and Lexus of Annapolis )

) Toilet paper giveaways ( Sheehy Nissan of Glen Burnie & White Marsh)

In Hagerstown, programs included:

Food deliveries and donations to food banks (Sheehy Subaru, Volkswagen, Mazda, Buick & GMC)

A donation of more than $14,000 to the Humane Society of Washington County (Sheehy Subaru of Hagerstown )

Richmond dealerships supported their community with:

Meal donations ( Sheehy Ford of Richmond )

of ) Monetary donation - $1,000 to ACES to replenish food supply ( Sheehy Ford of Ashland )

Sheehy Auto Stores, Inc.

Sheehy Auto Stores is the 37th largest dealer group in the country and serves customers throughout the Mid-Atlantic. A family-owned business which began as one Ford store in 1966 in Marlow Heights, Md., the company has grown to more than $1.6 billion in sales with more than 45,000 new and used vehicles sold each year. The company is recognized as a leader in customer satisfaction, retention and community involvement. For more information visit www.sheehy.com .

CONTACT:

Hillary Reynolds

(954) 815-1186

SOURCE Sheehy Auto Stores

Related Links

https://www.sheehy.com

