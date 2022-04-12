Sheet Metal Market to grow by USD 76.39 billion | Driven by growth in machine tools market | Technavio

The market is driven by the growth in the machine tools market. The manufacturing industry is observing significant growth in developing countries such as China and India with the launch of various industry-friendly policies by governments. This has led to the establishment of various manufacturing facilities in these countries which has increased the demand for machine tools. The machine tools market is also witnessing significant growth owing to other factors such as rising automobile production, increasing investments in renewable power projects, and technological innovations across various sectors such as semiconductors, heavy equipment, and robotics. All these factors are fostering the growth of the global machine tools market. This, in turn, is increasing the production of sheet metals, thereby driving the growth of the market in focus.

As per Technavio, the adoption of 3D (3 dimensional) technologies for sheet metal production will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2022-2026.

Sheet Metal Market: Adoption of 3D (3 dimensional) technologies for sheet metal production

Vendors in the market are considering the adoption of 3D technologies to improve the efficiency of production and gain an edge over their rivals. For instance, the use of 3D printing technology reduces the operating cost and turnaround time. This is driving many end-users across the automotive and aerospace industries to invest in such technologies. Over the forecast period, the 3D printing market in the aerospace industry is expected to reach nearly USD 3 billion. Many such developments are expected to significantly increase the demand for sheet metal and drive the growth of the market.

Sheet Metal Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the sheet metal market by end-user (building and construction, automotive, machinery, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

The APAC region led the sheet metal market in 2021, followed by Europe, North America, the Middle East and Africa, and South America respectively. During the forecast period, APAC is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to increasing sales of automobiles and the rising number of construction activities in the region. China and Japan are the key markets for sheet metal in APAC. The market growth in the region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

Sheet Metal Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.14% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 76.39 billion Market structure Concentrated YoY growth (%) 3.85 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 50% Key consumer countries US, Canada, China, Japan, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A and E Manufacturing Co. Inc., ABC Sheet Metal, Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc., Alcoa Corp., Arconic Inc., Avitron Components Pvt. Ltd., Baosteel Group Corp., Bud Industries Inc., Constellium SE, General Sheet Metal Works Inc., Hindalco Industries Ltd., Hulamin Ltd., JFE Holdings Inc., Kaiser Aluminum Corp., POSCO, Prototek Holdings LLC, Shanghai Metal Corp., Tata BlueScope Steel Pvt. Ltd., Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd., Tenere Inc., and United States Steel Corp. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

5.1 Market segments

5.2 Comparison by End-user

5.3 Building and construction - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.4 Automotive - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.5 Machinery - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

5.7 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

7.2 Geographic comparison

7.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.11 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.13 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

7.14 Market opportunity by geography

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

9.3 Landscape disruption

9.4 Industry risks

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

10.3 Acosta Sheet Metal Manufacturing Inc.

10.4 Baosteel Group Corp.

10.5 Bud Industries Inc.

10.6 General Sheet Metal Works Inc.

10.7 JFE Holdings Inc.

10.8 POSCO

10.9 Prototek Holdings LLC

10.10 Shanghai Metal Corp.

10.11 Tata Sons Pvt. Ltd.

10.12 United States Steel Corp.

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

11.5 List of abbreviations

