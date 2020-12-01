Sheet Music Direct Launches New Song Library Management Tools

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheet Music Direct, the world's premier digital sheet music store and streaming service powered by Hal Leonard, announced today it has added the highly requested ability for musicians to manage and customize their Sheet Music Direct song libraries.

The new feature, called 'My Music,' adds powerful song library management within the Sheet Music Direct website experience. With "Favorites," musicians can quickly bookmark any sheet music arrangement with a single click or tap to easily access their favorite songs. With "Set Lists," musicians can create custom lists for deeper song library management to organize songs into separate ordered lists – perfect for managing their favorite Christmas songs, pieces for their next audition, or an upcoming live stream concert.

The new functionality is particularly well-suited for users of Sheet Music Direct's popular "PASS" streaming sheet music subscription service.

"As musicians shift to using Sheet Music Direct as their primary music consumption service, we're seeing the need for them to quickly browse and jump from song to song as they practice and perform, versus the more traditional behavior of choosing one song and focusing on it exclusively for an extended period of time," said Chris Koszuta, General Manager for Sheet Music Direct. "Our powerful new Favorites and Set Lists system allows musicians to bookmark and organize their favorite digital sheet music titles across all devices, for easy access anytime, anywhere."

The new Favorites and Set Lists systems are available now on the Sheet Music Direct website at www.sheetmusicdirect.com/subscription.

