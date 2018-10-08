Sheetz Announces New President and Chief Operating Officer

ALTOONA, Pa., Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheetz, one of America's fastest-growing, family-owned and operated convenience store chains, is excited to announce changes to its organizational structure with Executive Vice President of Operations Travis Sheetz advancing into the role of President and Chief Operating Officer (COO)- the first COO in the 66-year history of the company. His brother, Joe Sheetz, will remain Sheetz's CEO.

"The role of COO requires great business acumen, while also being in touch with our employees and our customers," Joe Sheetz said. "Instrumental in driving record store sales while also ensuring a culture of total customer focus, Travis' leadership will be invaluable in this new role."

"I am humbled by this new opportunity and the chance to continue our mission and bring innovation to the industry, anchored by the values my uncle, Bob Sheetz, instilled when he founded this company in 1952," Travis Sheetz said. "It will be an honor to serve our outstanding employees and committed customers in this new role."

Sheetz also named Adam Sheetz, grandson of founder Bob Sheetz, and representing the company's third generation – as its new Vice President of Operations.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 18,500 employees and $7.2 billion in annual revenue. The company operates over 580 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For, Top 12 Best Places to Work for Women and Top 35 Best Workplaces for Millennials, Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

