Sheetz to Hire 2,500 Employees Company Wide

ALTOONA, Pa., March 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Sheetz , one of America's fastest growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains for over 65 years, announced plans to hire 2,500 employees company wide. Recently named one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For by Fortune and Great Place to Work® for the fifth time in six years, Sheetz will hold open interviews for full-time and part-time positions on March 27, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all of its 589 locations.

The hiring initiative aims to increase Sheetz's total employee count and number of full-time positions by creating and filling jobs at stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. During the open interviews, prospective employees can learn about Sheetz's commitment to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture, community engagement and disrupting the convenience category as we know it.

"We are excited to bring additional employees into our family at Sheetz," said Stephanie Doliveira, VP of Human Resources at Sheetz. "Our employees are what make Sheetz special. They help us to create memorable moments for our customers. So we work hard to create a great working environment where employees feel valued and have the opportunity to grow. Sheetz is so much more than a job. It's a place where people can connect, grow and have a fulfilling career!"

Sheetz offers competitive pay and benefits packages to all employees, including medical and dental insurance, a 401(k) retirement plan, college tuition reimbursement, an employee stock ownership plan, flexible schedules, opportunities for advancement, quarterly bonuses, vacation time and more.

Sheetz currently operates 589 stores throughout Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, Ohio, West Virginia and North Carolina. Prospective employees should visit https://jobs.sheetz.com to learn more.

About Sheetz, Inc.

Established in 1952 in Altoona, Pennsylvania, Sheetz, Inc. is one of America's fastest-growing family-owned and operated convenience store chains with more than 19,000 employees. The company operates over 585 store locations throughout Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Virginia, Maryland, Ohio and North Carolina. Sheetz provides an award-winning menu of M•T•O® sandwiches and salads, which are ordered through unique touch-screen order point terminals. All Sheetz convenience stores are open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. Recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For , Sheetz is committed to offering employees sustainable careers built on an inspiring culture and community engagement. For more information, visit www.sheetz.com or follow us on Twitter (@sheetz), Facebook (www.facebook.com/sheetz) and Instagram (www.instagram.com/sheetz).

SOURCE Sheetz