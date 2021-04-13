Sheffield Hallam University Achieves TIGA Accreditation

LONDON, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TIGA, the games industry trade association, is pleased to announce the re-accreditation of the following games courses at Sheffield Hallam University:

BSc (Hons) Computer Science for Games

Re-accreditation – awarded

MComp (Hons) Computer Science for Games

Re-accreditation - awarded

The BSc (Hons) Computer Science for Games has a strong programming focus with plenty of opportunities to develop the skills students will require for technical careers in the games industry, including working on indie or AAA titles.

The MComp (Hons) Computer Science for Games course shares the first two years and much of the third with the BSc, but provides an additional year to develop the depth and breadth of students' industry skills. The opportunity to focus on shader programming and multiprocessor architectures would equip students well for working in core technology roles or on product teams.

The recorded destinations of students graduating from both courses showed significant proportions gaining employment and a high level of graduates using their game technology skills in future employment.

BSc (Hons) Computer Science for Games Destinations

Percentage employed after 15 months: 85%

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from HESA 2017-18)

(Graduate Outcomes survey data from HESA 2017-18) Percentage employed in games: 21%

(University data for 2017-2018 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2017-2018 ignoring unknown students) Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 88%

(University data for 2017-2018 ignoring unknown students)

MComp (Hons) Computer Science for Games Student Destinations

Percentage employed after 15 months: 80%

(from Graduate Outcomes survey data from HESA 2017-18)

(from Graduate Outcomes survey data from HESA 2017-18) Percentage employed in games: 29%

(University data for 2017-2018 ignoring unknown students)

(University data for 2017-2018 ignoring unknown students) Percentage employed using their game technology skills: 94%

(University data for 2017-2018 ignoring unknown students)

The TIGA Accreditation Team was impressed by the following examples of best practice:

The accredited courses demonstrate a well thought out course structure with technical C++ programming skills embedded throughout the programmes. This technical emphasis prepares graduates well for employment in programming roles in the games industry and has been well integrated into the new Project Based Learning (PBL) course structure.



Students have one group project every year of the course where they work with artists and designers. Interdisciplinary team-working skills are central to game development and there is significant value in giving students regular opportunities to develop and practice these skills.



Students on these courses enjoy access to market-leading PlayStation development facilities, including over 50 PlayStation development kits, and three specialised labs with high-spec, dual monitor PCs with industry-standard software.



The Steel Minions game studio is an excellent example of engagement with industry practice, providing industry-relevant "workplace simulation" opportunities to the students on these accredited courses. The studio has accrued an authentic body of published console work shipping 4 PlayStation titles since 2012.



The peer mentoring scheme for programming support represented particularly good practice, providing students with skills-focus employment while supporting fellow students on the course.

Overall, the TIGA Accreditation Team was impressed by a well-structured submission, coherent course structures and the opportunities that PBL presents.

Accreditation Team

The Accreditation Team from TIGA who reviewed the courses comprised:

Dr Richard Wilson, OBE CEO TIGA

Dr Jacob Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor (Sumo Digital Group)

Karl Hilton, Studio's Director Lockwood Publishing

Mike Healey, Head of Programming Rebellion

Dr Richard Wilson OBE, TIGA CEO, said:

"Sheffield Hallam's TIGA accredited games courses are effectively preparing their students for employment. Stand out achievements include: workplace simulations via the Steel Minions game studio; inter-disciplinary team working; and 70 per cent of students on the BSc (Hons) Computer Science games course secure placements in the software industry annually. Congratulations to the staff and students of Sheffield Hallum University on on achieving re-accreditation of your courses."

Dr Jacob Habgood, TIGA Educational Advisor said:

"Sheffield Hallam's games courses have provided Sumo with a steady stream of graduate talent over many years. Many alumni now hold senior positions within the games industry, and some have played instrumental roles in BAFTA award-winning products. Hallam's game programming degrees continue to offer engineering-focussed content which stresses the underpinning technical skills required to thrive in the games industry as a programmer."

Mark Featherstone, senior lecturer, Sheffield Hallam University, said:

"The team are really pleased to see both courses accredited once more, working with TIGA has really helped us create industry relevant and up to date game coding courses and it's so satisfying to see our graduates heading into the games industry armed with the skills and knowledge they need to succeed."

