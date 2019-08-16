Shefik Receives Knighthood from International Order of Chivalry

NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In special consultative status with the United Nations Economic and Social Council since 2016, the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan (http://www.royalghassan.org) is the dynastic, historical, and cultural representative of the Ghassanid people (in Arabic "Banu Ghassan" or "Al-Ghassassinah"). It comprises and represents all the dynasties ruled by Ghassanid sovereigns from 220 CE until 1747 CE.

Shefik has been bestowed with the rank of Knight in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel, for his charitable work. The Order is recognized by heads of state and by the Catholic Church, being subjected to the Royal House of Ghassan. (Photo Credit: Troy Alexander / Picture by Design) (PRNewsfoto/Shefik) The Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan, the historical and legal representative of the Ghassanid people of all religions, whithersoever dispersed around the world, through the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel, by the grace of God, greets and bestows upon Shefik the rank, title and dignity of Knight with all the rights, duties and privileges appertaining thereto. Witnessed and confirmed hereunto by the Sovereign Grand Master in Washington, D.C., USA. (PRNewsfoto/Shefik)

Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel (http://www.michaelarchangel.org) is a non-religious and temporal order of chivalry and knighthood. It is sovereign in the conduct of its affairs, subjected only to the Sovereign Imperial and Royal House of Ghassan. It is not subjected to any religious affiliation, hierarchy, or denomination, while maintaining its not-for-profit educational corporate status. The Order does not claim a link with any historical order of chivalry. However, it claims to be the legitimate heir of one the oldest – if not "the oldest" – Christian knights in history.

It is documented that the Ghassanids were the first knight protectors of the Holy Land under the Byzantine Empire around 500 years before the First Crusade and the creation of the first orders of chivalry. Although not organized in orders per se, the Ghassanids were the first defenders of Christianity in history to incorporate what is known today as a "code of chivalry" (originated from the Arab concept of "Muru'a"), which means bravery in war, hospitality, respect for women, and for honor and protection of the weak and of orphans.

Media personality Shefik (http://shefik.info) has been bestowed with the rank of Knight in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel, for his charitable and philanthropic work throughout the years. The honor was received in witness of the Morgan, Marie, Michael Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that was established to assist individuals on the autism spectrum with opportunities, appliances, and channels for enhanced living. The founders of the organization, Alyssa Morgan Lego and Amanda Witkowski, were on hand to support Shefik with the honor at the event "Shop. Sell. Strut!", an annual fundraiser of which he also serves as Master of Ceremonies.

The current head of the Ghassanid Royal Family and the Royal House of Ghassan is His Royal Highness Prince Gharios El Chemor of Ghassan Al-Nu'Man VIII. His Royal Highness made a special, in-person appearance at the event to bestow Shefik with the rank, title, and dignity of Knight, of which Shefik received "all the rights, duties, and privileges appertaining thereto". His Royal Highness Prince Gharios El Chemor is the 8th great-grandson in male line of His Royal Highness Prince Sheikh Youssef El Chemor, the last Ghassanid sovereign prince to rule until 1747 CE in Zgharta-Zawiya (currently Lebanon).

"We're honoring Shefik for his great commitment to the humanitarian causes like autism awareness," says Prince Gharios El Chemor. "We strongly believe that more people should follow his example and dedicate themselves for causes that touch their hearts. Shefik is a great example and we're glad to recognize him."

"I am truly humbled to receive the rank of Knight in the Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel," says Shefik. "I am proud to serve within the scope of the moral and social code that defines chivalry."

Equestrian Order of Michael Archangel was blessed by His Holiness Pope Francis and is recognized by heads of state, such as His Excellency the President of Lebanon, General Michel Aoun; and His Excellency the President of Albania, Bujar Nishani. The Order is also recognized by some of the main political and religious leaders in the Middle East, such as His All Holiness Bartholomew I the Ecumenical Patriarch of Constantinople; His Holiness the Coptic Pope Tawadros II; His Holiness Aram I the Armenian Orthodox Patriarch; His Eminence and Beatitude Cardinal Bechara Boutros Rai the Maronite Patriarch; His Excellency Monsignior Maroun Lahham the Archbishop of Jordan; and His Excellency Moussa El-Hage the Maronite Archbishop of the Holy Land.

In 2016, the Order was canonically erected in the Roman Catholic Church by His Excellency Bishop Dom Roberto Francisco Ferreria Paz of the Diocese of Campos (Rio de Janeiro, Brazil), recognizing the Order as a valid canonical organization, according to the laws of the Holy See (Vatican).

Shefik is currently celebrating over 20 years in the professional workforce. He is Executive Producer and Host of the nationally syndicated radio show and internationally syndicated video series "Shefik presents Invocation" (http://invocation.co). The radio show has an audience of over half a million listeners monthly. Shefik uses this media platform to amplify the voices and acknowledge the thought patterns of people across a variety of ages, ethnicities, occupations, creeds, and belief systems. The radio show is oftentimes aligned with Shefik's various philanthropic endeavors and alliances with non-profit organizations. As of this writing, "Shefik presents Invocation" has won a total of over 40 industry awards (for audio, video, and website), many of which were awarded at the highest level.

