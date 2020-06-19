Shegerian & Associates: Emmy Award Winning Producer, Who Advocated for Diversity in Newsrooms, May Proceed on His Claims Against CNN For Race Discrimination, Retaliation, Court Rules

LOS ANGELES, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A three-time Emmy Award winning producer of 18 years will have his day in court on claims of race discrimination and retaliation against CNN following a rigorous, five-year appellate battle.

Stanley Wilson's case will be remitted back to the trial court, after the California Supreme Court denied CNN's petition to reverse a Court of Appeal ruling that declared that the former African American producer could proceed on his claims.

The victory bookends the final chapter of a five-year appellate battle.

CNN previously had filed an Anti-SLAPP motion based on the argument that it had the First Amendment right to fire Wilson, a producer.

This motion, which aimed to dismiss Wilson's wrongful termination lawsuit on the grounds that it was an improper attempt to censor what CNN contended was its protected free speech to fire Wilson, was initially granted by the trial court before being appealed by Wilson. On appeal, the Court of Appeal held that the claims for discrimination, retaliation, and defamation claims were not a result of CNN's protected free speech conduct (meaning the claims did not fall under the umbrella of an Anti-SLAPP motion).

CNN petitioned to the California Supreme Court, which found in part, that CNN contended that it terminated Wilson because of plagiarism, which, if true, would be protected by its free speech rights.

Thereafter, the Supreme Court remanded the case back to the Court of Appeal to determine the second prong of the test: if Wilson's claims had minimal merit.

On remand, the Court of Appeal, again, found in favor of Wilson, holding that his claims do in fact maintain the requisite minimal merit to proceed. CNN again petitioned to the Supreme Court to reverse the Court of Appeal.

This time, CNN's petition was denied, meaning he will now be permitted to proceed with his discrimination and retaliation claims against the broadcast conglomerate.

The lawsuit alleges that Wilson was fired after he raised issues related the need for diversity in newsrooms, and that journalists of color were being relegated to minor roles in the coverage of breaking news or events.

