Shegerian & Associates: Employee Rights Attorney on Accusations of Sexual Misconduct Against San Diego Unified Trustee

NEW YORK, and LOS ANGELES, March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Four men have come forward with allegations that they were groped, harassed or assaulted by San Diego Unified Trustee Kevin Beiser. One of the four men recently filed a lawsuit claiming that he was sexually harassed and assaulted by Beiser.

Beiser, a San Diego Unified School District trustee, works as a middle school teacher in Chula Vista and has also opened a committee to run for City Council.

All four of the men who have come forward with allegations against Beiser are young, politically ambitious, and at early stages in their careers. The three who have spoken out about their alleged experiences with Beiser all detail situations similar to those laid out in the lawsuit against him.

The allegations all include unwanted groping of their genitalia, invitations to Beiser's pool and hot tub, and uncomfortable interactions with Beiser during which he exploited his political influence.

Beiser has spoken out against the allegations. He issued a statement stating that, "There is no truth to these allegations. We believe they are politically motivated and we intend to vigorously defend ourselves."

Since the allegations against Beiser have come to light, his colleagues and fellow Democrats have called for his resignation from the Board. He is currently on leave from his job at Chula Vista middle school.

Carney Shegerian, the founder of Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates, has weighed in on the allegations against Beiser.

"The allegations against Beiser and his reported abuse of power and sexual harassment and assault are deeply unsettling," Shegerian says.

