Shegerian & Associates: Employee Rights Attorney on Congress Requiring Members Pay Out Of Pocket for Sexual Harassment Settlements

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Congress negotiators have reached an agreement to change how sexual harassment and misconduct allegations are handled, which includes a requirement that members pay out of pocket for some settlements and court judgments.

The proposed rules require that member liability be capped in cases where a court assesses damages. However, there will be no cap for cases that result in settlements. Settlements are currently funded by taxpayer-funded accounts that members use to pay for their office salaries or expenses.

The new agreement proposes that there would be a maximum cap of $300,000 on member liability regarding court-awarded judgments. While the Treasury Department would still be responsible for paying the victims initially, the members of Congress would then repay the government on a set schedule.

Carney Shegerian, the founder of Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates, has weighed in on the new measures.

"The new agreement from Congress is a step in the right direction for sexual harassment settlements," Shegerian says. "It's time for taxpayers to stop funding sexual harassment settlements and for Congress's policy to protect the victims rather than those on Capitol Hill."

The deal falls short of the legislation that the House originally proposed, but makes drastic improvements on the current conditions. For example, it provides legal counsel for House staff who file complaints and legal assistance to Senate staff. It also eliminates the current mandatory 30-day "cooling-off period" that victims must wait to pass before filing a complaint.

