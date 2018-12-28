Shegerian & Associates: Employee Rights Attorney on Male Disney Cruise Employee Who Alleges Harassment by Female Boss

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthony McHugh, a middle-aged former labor analyst at Disney Cruise Line, filed a lawsuit alleging that his former female manager discriminated against him because of his sex and age.

The lawsuit claims that McHugh suffered a hostile work environment due to his supervisor bullying him about his age, bragging about sleeping with married men in the office, and passing him over for promotions. McHugh alleges that his supervisor referred to him as a "stuffy old fart" in front of other staff.

Additionally, McHugh was moved to a windowless space and was not provided with an iPhone or tablet which the other members of the staff, who were 40 years old and younger, were provided with. McHugh was also passed over for multiple promotions which he was qualified for.

Carney Shegerian, the founder of Los Angeles-based law firm Shegerian & Associates, has weighed in on the lawsuit.

"This lawsuit shows that while it is less commonly heard of for men to the be the victims of gender and age discrimination, no one is immune," Shegerian says. "All workers must understand their rights in the workplace, as well as what constitutes harassment."

McHugh worked for Disney Cruise Line as a labor analyst for eighteen years until he was fired last year. He claims that all of the top executives and senior managers in the division where he worked were female, and didn't reflect the makeup of the gender of the division's workforce.

