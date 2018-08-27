Shegerian & Associates, Inc.'s L.A. Lawyer Honored for Helping Workers Take Employer Misconduct to Court

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Shegerian is the founder and head of the Los Angeles employment law firm Shegerian & Associates, which is known for having one of the most impressive records in the industry, with over $200 million in verdicts and settlements and a 98 percent success rate.

"I'm grateful for the recognition of the important work we're doing," Shegerian said. "My colleagues and staff work very hard to make sure we do right by our clients. You have to remember that employer misconduct scars people. It can rob them of income, ruin their career prospects, and ravage their mental and physical health."

He continued, "We have to be at our best, because you know the other side will squirm however they can to get out of paying a bill. Our diligence and persistence, and the high standards to which we hold ourselves at my firm, are crucial. It's crucial both for our clients' sake and for the work environment in the country that we hold employers accountable for their abuses."

In choosing Shegerian as an honoree, The Daily Journal specifically recognized Shegerian's biggest wins in 2018: a $13 million jury verdict in February, and a staggering $31.1 million verdict in June—the largest of its kind in Los Angeles County history.

The $13 million verdict went to Lauren Pinter-Brown, a former oncologist at UCLA Medical. Despite her seniority in her department and her stellar career, when she got a new boss she became the victim of sexual harassment and age discrimination, and ultimately lost her job.

Shegerian told The Daily Journal, "She is just an amazing person, researching cancer, and how poorly this great institution treated her is mind-blowing."

The $31.1 million verdict went to Codie Rael, who had worked for 36 years at two different subsidiaries of the Danaher Corporation. Her story is similar to Pinter-Brown's: After many years of exemplary performance, a new supervisor created a hostile work environment for Rael, including harassment, discrimination, and, eventually, wrongful termination.

In her case, Rael testified for over 19 hours in total. Shegerian told the Journal how impressed he was: "In all those hours of testimony she stayed accurate, she was never impeached for a moment, she never appeared shifty. This case was won by her."

Shegerian founded his firm 17 years ago, when he recognized that, in a political landscape where labor unions have been systematically stripped of most of their power to advocate for the rights of workers. He bills clients on a contingency basis, increasing access to the legal system for people who can't afford to pay legal fees up front. For him, it's all about helping workers.

"Workplaces are inherently unequal," Shegerian told the Journal, "because workers are subject to the whims of employers regarding pay and how they are treated."

Given this inequality, Shegerian will likely have many opportunities ahead of him to continue his work.

