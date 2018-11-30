Shegerian & Associates: Multi-Millionaire, Jeffrey Epstein, Will Be Brought to Court by Now Adult Victims in Sexual Abuse Case

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Dec. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Years after a plea deal was reached, Jeffrey Epstein will be brought to civil court by his now adult victims of underage sexual abuse and alleged molestation.

About a decade ago, Epstein forged a deal with current Labor Secretary, Alexander Acosta, to plead to two state prostitution charges which resulted in a 13 month sentencing, registration as a sex offender, and paid restitution to all underage victims identified by the FBI. As a result, Epstein was not charged with any federal crime.

The selection process of jury members is set to begin this week in West Palm Beach, Florida. This will give victims the chance to finally speak in public about their experiences and the lack of justice they believe the case received eleven years ago.

Carney Shegerian, the founder of Shegerian & Associates, a Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm has weighed in on the lawsuit.

"The latest allegations to air about Epstein are deeply disturbing. It's important that the alleged victims are now bringing a civil suit forward, especially in light of the deal that Epstein received from Acosta," Shegerian says.

New accounts of Epstein's behavior between the years of 1995 and 2005 have become public in recent days. Reports include first hand reports of Epstein paying underage girls to engage in sexual activity like naked massages.

The FBI has identified around 30 victims in Mr. Epstein's case. When Epstein was offered the agreement by former Chief Federal Prosecutor in Miami, Alexander Acosta, none of the victims were made aware or given the opportunity to express any type of say.

