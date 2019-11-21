Shegerian & Associates: Netflix Releasing Documentary Detailing Sexual Abuse By Bikram Yoga Founder

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 21, Netflix is releasing Bikram, a documentary which details the years of sexual abuse at the hands of Bikram Choudhury, the founder of Bikram Yoga.

Jill Lawler, who filed a suit against Bikram Choudhury in July, is one of several people who alleges that while studying under Choudhury, he demanded sex from her in order to remain part of the Bikram Yoga family. She alleged that in one incident Choudhury said to her "If you don't have sex with me, I will die." Lawler says she was assaulted on multiple occasions beginning in 2010.

Lawler was not alone. The new documentary, directed by Eva Orner, speaks not only with Lawler, but with multiple women who received the same treatment.

Prosecution against Choudhury has been difficult, as he fled the United States in 2016. Represented by one of the largest law firms in the world, Bikram's Yoga College of India has declared bankruptcy, placing an involuntary stay on Lawler's pursuit of justice. However, Choudhury continues to profit from yoga, as he held workshops in Spain and Mexico earlier this year.

Lawler is co-represented by Carney Shegerian, founder of Los Angeles-based employee rights law firm Shegerian & Associates and Mary Shea, the founder of Shea Law Offices of Oakland.

Shegerian says, "We thank Netflix for providing a medium for the telling of this important story and the work of those involved in the film to increase awareness of these profound issues that affect us all."

Co-Counsel Shea echoes Shegerian's comments. "These courageous women should be championed as leaders who paved the way for the #MeToo movement and helped to start the conversation that has allowed so many aggrieved victims to come forward, share their stories, and help bring justice," she said.

