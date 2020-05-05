Shegerian & Associates/Urbanic & Associates: Princess Cruise Passengers Bring COVID-19 Lawsuits

NEW YORK and LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On April 23, 2020, Farah and Mohammed Toutounchian filed a civil federal lawsuit in the California Central District against Princess Cruise Lines and its parent company, Carnival Corporation, for negligently preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 outbreak on its January 20-February 4 Princess cruise throughout Asia. The litigation is known to be one of the first lawsuits of its type during the pandemic.

As a result of Princess' intentional and negligent failures to take appropriate measures, they – along with hundreds of other passengers – were stricken with COVID-19. The Toutounchians would eventually be taken from the ship and hospitalized in Japan for thirty days in a chilling experience that jeopardized their lives. Both continue to suffer effects from the illness, including the loss of hearing, taste, and smell.

The Toutounchians allege that Princess repeatedly failed to address significant red flags during the cruise. On or about January 20, 2020, the World Health Organization ("WHO") reported cases of COVID-19 in Thailand, Japan, and South Korea. Within a few days the coronavirus/COVID-19 outbreak was widely known, and the city of Wuhan was locked down. Only five days into the 15-day cruise, dozens of individuals had died in China from COVID-19 and China had restricted travel for more than 30 million people. Hong Kong raised its response level to the virus to "emergency" and canceled all large-scale events.

By January 31, 2020 the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency.

Plaintiffs' allege that despite these events, Princess and Carnival continued the cruise day after day, without significant change to the ship's safety protocols. Passengers were encouraged to leave the ship and visit port cities in Vietnam, Hong Kong, and Japan. Dining and entertainment continued unabated on the ship, and no changes were made in the way food or services were disbursed.

The Toutounchians are represented by James Urbanic of Urbanic & Associates and Carney Shegerian, founder of Shegerian & Associates. Both firms specialize in complex litigation. Urbanic says, "We intend to uncover what Princess and Carnival knew, when they knew it, and what they did – or didn't do – about it."

Co-Counsel Shegerian says: "The Toutounchians showed tremendous courage during their difficult fight with this disease. The suffering and confusion this illness has brought to their lives and so many others is unthinkable during this pandemic."

