Shegerian Conniff Announces Sexual Harassment & Discrimination Lawsuit Against The Cochran Firm

LOS ANGELES, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shegerian Conniff, a Los-Angeles based employment law firm, announced today the filing of a multi-count employment related lawsuit against The Cochran Firm, Cochran Firm managing partner Brian Dunn, and Dunn Law. The firm was founded by the late Johnnie Cochran.

The lawsuit alleges that Jane Roe, whose name is protected as part of the suit, was hired in July 2021 by The Cochran Firm as a paralegal, and soon after began being sexually harassed by Dunn. As time went on, the harassment became more and more severe, until ultimately Roe felt forced to resign from her position.

The lawsuit seeks damages for discrimination on the basis of sex, sexual harassment, retaliation for complaining of harassment, violation of labor code 1102.5, wrongful termination of employment, failure to prevent discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Roe is represented by Shegerian Conniff attorneys Heather Conniff, Cortney Shegerian, Levon Derkalousdian and Mary Fitilchyan.

"This pattern of inappropriate and illegal behavior by Brian Dunn is nothing new to this office. Jane Roe is simply the first woman with enough courage to seek appropriate legal action and stand up for herself," said Conniff. "We encourage all employees to stand up for their legal rights in the workplace, even in face of pressure from superiors."

The full complaint provides much further detail on the serious allegations and can be downloaded at the following link: https://shegerianconniff.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/05/Cochran-Brian-Dunn-Employment-Lawsuit.pdf

This case is filed in Los Angeles County under case number 22STCV15378.

