Sheila E, Mario Lopez, and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes Co-Host the Return of OndaLive! Chicano Music + Culture Virtual Fest Sponsored by AARP

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed content producer INGEÑUITY announces the return of OndaLive! Chicano Music + Culture Fest sponsored by AARP. OndaLive! is back for its second year as a 2-day virtual celebration of the Mexican American pop culture experience in the U.S. The virtual fan gathering will air online November 12-13, beginning at 8 p.m. CST/6 p.m. PST. A special encore showing of the full, 2-day event will air on November 17 at 7 p.m. CST/5 p.m. PST. To watch for free, register at LaOndaLive.com .

OndaLive! is co-hosted by the queen of percussion and music icon Sheila E; Mario Lopez, actor, author, and host of Access Hollywood; and Anjelah Johnson-Reyes, actress, author, and one of the most successful comedians touring today. The festival will feature three hours of free, exclusively produced, themed segments of Chicano lifestyles, musical mashups, spoken word, and live concerts, all amplifying Hispanic contributions and success.