Shelby Systems, Inc. Releases Donors and Gifts Application for Financial Software Suite

CORDOVA, Tenn., Nov. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelby Systems, Inc., a leading provider of software solutions for churches and faith-based non-profits, today released Donors and Gifts—a new application that streamlines donor management within its industry-leading Shelby Financials software. Robust, intuitive and fully customizable, the Donors and Gifts application centralizes the fundraising function, a problem that many ministry organizations currently face.

"With the Donors and Gifts application, district offices, dioceses, and para-church organizations can modernize and simplify their entire donor management process," said Shelby Systems Product Manager Alfred Johnson. "Imagine being able to set goals with your individual offices or individuals, solicit funds, receive pledges, and then follow up with your donors. You can do all that and more, all in one place."

The Donors and Gifts application is an out-of-the-box tool that provides the ability to:

Create sub-donor accounts for headquarters, dioceses, and district offices

Accept donations and gifts online

Manage gifts and pledges

Sponsor missionaries

Export customized reporting, revealing audience giving habits

The Donors and Gifts application is even more powerful when paired with Shelby Financials accounting software, an advanced accounting system that governs the finances of ministry organizations. It includes accounts payable, general ledger, bank account management, accounts receivable, fixed assets, purchasing management, and payroll.

Interested headquarters, dioceses, and nonprofits can call 800-877-0222, or visit shelbysystems.com/donor-management to learn more or schedule a no-obligation, personalized demo of the new Donors and Gifts application.

About Shelby Systems, Inc.: Founded in 1976, Shelby Systems has become a leading provider of premium software solutions for churches and faith-based non-profits. As part of the Ministry Brands family, Shelby Systems has grown to provide total ministry solutions to ministries, dioceses, and denominational headquarters. Its products include software for church management, headquarters management, church accounting, online giving, background checks, websites, a full-featured mobile app and other add-ons such as check-in kiosks.

