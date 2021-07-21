Sheldon Scramble Charity Golf Event Set for In-Person Return to Newark in 2021

NEWARK, Del., July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After a one-year hiatus, the Sheldon Scramble Charity Golf Tournament will be back in full swing later this year.

Last year's event, which was set to be the 5th installment, was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but it is set to return Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Deerfield Golf Club in Newark.

The event raises money and awareness for Delaware's first and only pediatric skilled nursing facility, Exceptional Care for Children (ECC). ECC provides transitional, long-term, and palliative care to children between the ages of birth and twenty-one who are medically fragile and dependent on medical technology for survival. ECC's goal is to mimic the home setting and provide childhood experiences outside of an acute care hospital.

In the years since its inception in 2012, the event has consistently sold out to maximum capacity and has raised more than $125k for its cause.

"We're thrilled to be back with an in-person event this year," said Director of Development, Kyle Conner in a press release. "The kids we serve need help with the most basic things. Their medical conditions are chronic, complicated, and extremely limiting on their lives. Most of them are in wheelchairs, and they depend on medical technology to breathe, eat, and communicate. They have a lot of needs, but they also have persistence, spirit, and a strong will to live. We need to do more now to help these kids navigate their chronic conditions."

"We're very grateful to our community and all those involved with the Sheldon Scramble Charity Golf Tournament for consistently raising awareness and support of Delaware's most vulnerable population," said John L. White, LNHA, Executive Director of ECC in the press release. "The outing helps bring attention to childhood diseases, traumatic injuries, genetic illnesses, and other developmental conditions, raising crucial funds to help Delaware families."

This year's event, which is being presented in part by Keen Compressed Gas Co. and Albireo Energy, will begin at 11 a.m. with a shotgun start at 12 p.m. on Sept. 28.

There will also be exciting on-course contests and prizes, course drinks and boxed lunch, a $10k Putting Contest, and a delicious dinner reception.

Registration for the event is set at $200 per golfer and those interested in participating can visit www.SheldonScramble.com.

Sponsorship opportunities for corporations are still available. For more information, please visit www.SheldonScramble.com/store or email [email protected].

Exceptional Care for Children improves the lives of medically fragile children and their families through skilled nursing, transitional services, and palliative care. We are a haven for healing fragile bodies when improvement is possible, and a refuge for nurturing vulnerable spirits when a cure is unattainable. For more information, visit www.exceptionalcare.org.

