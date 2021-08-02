Shelf Engine Names Kane McCord President and Chief Revenue Officer

McCord joins Shelf Engine after spending the prior eight years at Ibotta, serving as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and leading the organization through its highest rate of growth in company history. During his tenure the company grew from pre-revenue to hundreds of millions of dollars in annual revenue, and from less than 15 to more than 700 employees while becoming the leading consumer promotions platform in Retail and CPG. McCord built and led the client teams responsible for establishing relationships with 1,300+ CPG brands and leading retailers such as Amazon, Walmart, Kroger, and Target. Prior to Ibotta, McCord was an Associate Partner at McKinsey & Company, and holds a BS in Finance from Indiana University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

"Kane is joining Shelf Engine during a period of exponential growth and his background in Retail and CPG will help us more rapidly expand to deliver increased sales, margin expansion, and improved consumer experience for our retail partners while eliminating food waste and helping the environment," said Shelf Engine CEO Stefan Kalb. "Kane has a deep understanding of the retailer pain points our technology solves and his unique background of working with Fortune 500 brands and retailers and scaling a company from pre-revenue to unicorn status makes him a perfect fit for our leadership team."

"In my nearly 20 years in Retail, CPG, and Consumer Technology, I have yet to encounter a more exciting and transformational technology platform than Shelf Engine, and the entire company—from the executive leaders to the field team—is composed of some of the smartest, ambitious, and most humble individuals I've ever met," McCord said. "With this team and our unrivaled technology we're delivering increased sales at dramatically higher margins, and enabling a vastly better shopping experience; this unique value proposition is coveted by every leading retailer. The opportunity to deliver this magnitude of bottom line impact for our retail customers while eliminating food and environmental waste is incredibly unique and I'm grateful to be a part of this amazing organization."

About Shelf Engine

Shelf Engine is transforming the food supply chain by helping grocery stores increase profit margins and sales volume while drastically reducing food and beverage waste. Using machine learning, Shelf Engine forecasts demand for highly perishable foods, reducing waste and out-of-stocks. Shelf Engine's unique business model automates the entire ordering process from vendor management to shelf optimization, saving retailers money and reducing risk by buying back any unsold items. Launched in 2015, Seattle-based Shelf Engine has more than 200 employees and manages orders for leading retailers at thousands of locations nationwide.

