Shell and IBM introduce Oren marketplace || Mining Global Magazine

NORWICH, England, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media announced today the launch of the August edition of Mining Global Magazine.

In this issue, Mining Global steps inside Oren, designed by Shell and IBM as the world's first B2B marketplace platform for the mining industry. In a wide-ranging interview, Shell's Global Marketing Vice President Carol Chen talks about Oren's vision, and the power of data integration.

We continue the theme of data with CRU Group's Director of Technology & Analytics Will Blake, who tells us about the importance of data for mining enterprises. We also speak with Thorsten Scholz, CTO of Forwood Safety, about how his company is harnessing new technologies to transform the mining industry's safety culture, and eradicate workplace fatalities.

Elsewhere in the magazine, Ludovic Donati, CDO of Eramet, introduces the innovative technologies that his company has introduced - including artificial intelligence and machine learning - to keep Eramet ahead as the digital era transforms the mining industry.

As the world's largest gold mine steadies itself after the impact of new ownership, our latest 'Top 10' feature gives a profile of the world's biggest mines.

READ MINING GLOBAL MAGAZINE NOW

Contact:

Shirin Sadr

[email protected]

+44-2080542069

About Mining Global Magazine

https://www.miningglobal.com/

Mining Global is a 'Digital Community' for the global mining industry that connects the world's largest mining brands and their most senior executives with the latest trends as the mining industry pivots towards technology and digital transformation.

Mining Global is a 'trusted authority' on the latest mining news combining 'Executive Thought Leadership Interviews' with the very latest case studies on mining 4.0, mining investments, mining innovation, automation & AI, supply chain and sustainability.

The focus of Mining Global's 'Digital Community' is to provide our users with the 'Ultimate Digital Experience' - an incredible digital magazine, an world-class website, an award-winning newsletter service as well as video reports, podcasts, blogs, webinars, white papers, research reports, virtual events and a database second to none.

Mining Global also offers its advertising partners a unique blend of digital branding, content syndication and executive thought leadership articles as well as a 'gated intelligence community' providing ultimate demand generation and measurable 'Ad-Campaign' ROI's.

Mining Global is read by industry professionals at all levels, resource investors, equipment suppliers as well as technology and consulting executives.

About Bizclik Media Group

https://www.bizclikmedia.com/

BizClik Media Group is a UK-based media company with a global portfolio of leading industry, business and lifestyle digital communities.

BizClik Media is fast becoming the trusted authority in Digital Media with a portfolio of brands across Technology & AI, Finance & Insurance, Manufacturing & Supply Chain, Energy & Mining, Construction, Healthcare, Wireless Communications & Data Centres.

BizClik Media also publishes the 'highly acclaimed' Business Chief Magazine community which features a global website portfolio plus individual business magazine editions for North America, APAC & EMEA.

SOURCE BizClik Media