Shell Lubricants US and Turtle Wax, Inc. Announce Collaboration with Move Clean to launch total vehicle hygiene services for the Automotive Industry

Total Vehicle Hygiene Despite the average steering wheel being four times dirtier than a public toilet seat, vehicle hygiene has been historically neglected. 1 Furthermore, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is driving unprecedented consumer concern about the safety and cleanliness of the vehicles they own, buy, rent, repair, or share. Consumers and businesses are trying everything to protect themselves and keep their customers safe but are finding today's solutions provide improper protection for vehicles, are inadequate for a vehicle's enclosed compartment, and/or can damage the vehicle's interior.

Fortunately, Move Clean is poised to change the landscape. Backed by two of the most trusted names in the automotive industry and armed with solutions specifically designed to be used in vehicle interiors and on-premises where vehicles are sold, serviced or shared; Move Clean is set to bring a level of safety and trust to consumers and businesses not yet experienced in the industry during the pandemic.

"From the beginning of the pandemic we saw the automotive industry struggle to find a solution that fit their needs. While business was down, they suddenly had additional responsibility to provide their customers with a safe and clean experience. Without an automotive solution readily available we found businesses trying just about anything; many of which weren't effective or vehicle safe," said, Nathan Fink, founder and president of Move Clean. "We knew this was not a sufficient outcome for consumers, nor was it a sustainable business model for service providers so we set out to build a company with trusted industry partners who could provide best in class products in a sustainable way."

"Consumer expectations for health and safety in all aspects of their lives are higher than ever. In Shell's journey to provide a clean and safe experience for our customers, we looked for industry partners who were as committed as we are to bringing a safe, effective and sustainable solution to the market to protect people and get the industry moving again. Shell is proud to have worked with Turtle Wax to respond to these needs by helping to support the launch of Move Clean," said Machteld De Haan, chief executive officer Pennzoil Quaker State Company and vice president, Shell Lubricants Americas.

Total Protection

Move Clean will offer a new suite of total vehicle hygiene solutions, including safe, EPA-registered and long-lasting vehicle surface disinfectants and deodorizers, purpose-built application technologies designed specifically for the automotive industry.

Move Clean's initial solutions are anchored by Turtle Wax, Inc.'s proprietary disinfecting solution called Defend-X®, that features Byotrol® Technology and is an EPA-registered surface sanitizer that kills over 99.9% of germs, including cold and flu viruses, 2009-H1N1 Influenza A virus, Respiratory Syncytial virus, Coronavirus, Rotavirus and Norovirus. When used as intended, it keeps surfaces sanitized for a full 24 hours with only one application. Defend-X is categorized in the lowest toxicity level (Level IV). Defend-X cleans worry-free, meaning it is non-staining and non-corrosive; there are no harsh chemicals and it does not contain bleach or alcohol.

"Our cars are breeding grounds for germs and high-touch areas such as the steering wheel, interactive touch screens, door handles, and belt buckles can spread lingering germs to the driver and other passengers. With Americans spending considerable time in their vehicles, as well as an increase in fleet transportation disinfection needs to keep workforces on the go, the need for total vehicle hygiene has never been higher," said Laurie King, chief operating officer, Turtle Wax. "Protecting vehicles inside and out has been a core principal since Turtle Wax was founded nearly 75 years ago. Our alliance with Shell to support the formation of Move Clean allows us to continue that mission while also bringing incredible innovation that helps keep Americans safe."

Move Clean solutions are piloting in select markets in the US and will be available through key transportation partners, including participating Shell gas stations in the coming months. For more information on Move Clean and its products and partners, please visit www.moveclean.co.

For more specific recommendations on safety during COVID-19, please view the recommendations on the CDC website.

1 Research study conducted by CarRentals.com, an Expedia group company (2019)

About Shell Lubricants US

The term 'Shell Lubricants' collectively refers to the companies of Royal Dutch Shell plc that are engaged in the lubricants business. Shell Lubricants companies lead the lubricants industry, supplying more than 13% of global lubricants volume*. The companies manufacture and blend products for use in consumer, heavy industrial and commercial transport applications. The Shell Lubricants portfolio of top-quality brands includes Shell Rotella®, Pennzoil®, Quaker State®, FormulaShell®, Shell TELLUS®, Shell RIMULA®, Shell SPIRAX® and Jiffy Lube®.

About Turtle Wax

The Turtle Wax story started with the launch of the first-ever bottled car wax in 1944. More than 75 years later, the 'Most Innovative Brand in Car Care' is still capturing the attention of the auto appearance industry with a cross-category assortment of No. 1 selling products. With product distribution in more than 120 countries, the Turtle Wax brand resonates around the globe, but the brand's heart remains in its hometown of Chicago, where award-winning innovation is developed to this day. For an inside look at the brand's breakthrough product development process or how Turtle Wax supports car culture worldwide, visit YouTube.com/TurtleWax.

About Move Clean

Move Clean is a provider of trusted vehicle hygiene solutions to keep drivers, riders and workers safe and healthy. Move Clean is the exclusive disinfection and sanitization partner for Shell and exclusive commercialization partner for Turtle Wax commercial disinfection products in the US and Canada for the vehicle transportation market. For more information, please visit www.moveclean.co.

CONTACT: John Manzo, Zeno Group, [email protected]

SOURCE Turtle Wax

Related Links

https://www.moveclean.co

