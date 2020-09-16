Shelley Clayton, MSN, FNP-BC of Ageless Aesthetics wins Top Aesthetic Nurse Practitioner, Top Women in Aesthetic Medicine and more in the Aesthetic Everything® 2020 Aesthetic and Cosmetic Medicine Awards

Ageless Aesthetics

Ageless Aesthetics is a haven of peace and tranquility, where innovation and expertise meet to create age- defying vitality and timeless beauty.

About Shelley Clayton, MSN, FNP-BC

Shelley Clayton, FNP-BC is a board-certified family nurse practitioner with an extensive background of more than a decade of experience in healthcare and aesthetic medicine. She holds several local and national awards for her aesthetic expertise. Shelley serves as an aesthetic injectable trainer, a master PDO thread and injectable clinician, a liposculpture specialist and much more. Please visit the website to learn more: www.agelessindy.com

About Dr. Abbie Bledsoe, MSN, DNP, FNP-C

Dr. Bledsoe is a family nurse practitioner with an extensive background in nursing, primary care, internal medicine, and advanced aesthetics. She has been in the medical field for over a decade. Dr. Bledsoe loves attending educational conferences and workshops in aesthetics, which contributes to her elite skills and advanced certifications.

About Ashley Grant, Aesthetician

Ashley Grant is a skilled and advanced medical aesthetician, with multiple certifications. She is an expert at perfecting the skin and body, by utilizing an array of treatments such as individualized facials, medical grade skin care treatment plans, chemical peels, laser hair removal, intense pulsed light therapy, body contouring, micro needling, and laser skin tightening.

CONTACT:

Shelley Clayton, MSN, FNP-BC

Ageless Aesthetics

8860 Zionsville Road, Suite C Indianapolis, IN 46268

317-855-9100

www.agelessindy.com

[email protected]

About Aesthetic Everything®:

Aesthetic Everything® is the largest network of aesthetic professionals in the world. It is the #1 promotion source for all information in the aesthetics industry. Aesthetic Everything® hosts the glamorous Beauty Expo Trade Show & Celebrity/Media Red Carpet Awards. Aesthetic Everything® 2021 Beauty Expo and the accompanying awards ceremony will be June 12th, 2021 with 100's of Celebrity and Media. Aesthetic Everything® also publishes Beauty Wire Magazine.

Media Contact:

Vanessa Julia, CEO

[email protected]

View All Info Here: https://madmimi.com/p/1f619c

SOURCE Aesthetic Everything

Related Links

https://aestheticeverything.com

