Shelters to Shutters Names David Williams as New President & CEO

VIENNA, Va., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelters to Shutters (S2S), a national non-profit that transitions individuals and families from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency, announced today that David Williams will join the organization as President & CEO. In his role, Williams will build on the success of the past six years of S2S and work to strategically grow the program to become the top employment and housing placement agency for individuals and families at risk of or facing homelessness.

Williams has had a long career serving in key roles at some of the nation's most-respected non-profits with his most recent position as President & CEO of Genesys Works, a national youth career readiness program. Previous to Genesys Works, he served as the President and Chief Executive Officer of Make-A-Wish America. Under Williams' leadership, the organization realized record growth with national office annual revenue more than quadrupling. He spent 11 years at Habitat for Humanity International, rising to Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer after starting his nonprofit career as Executive Director of the Houston Food Bank.

"David brings invaluable experience in scaling nonprofit programs and taking their operations to the next level. His past leadership experiences resulted in unprecedented growth and success for those organizations. He has the passion and expertise needed to take S2S' innovative program to every major city across the country," said Chris Finlay, S2S Founder and Chairman of the Board.

S2S partners with over 40 apartment management companies to place people experiencing homelessness in onsite, entry-level jobs, and provide them with housing at the same communities where they work. S2S provides each participant with case management and support services to ensure a successful long-term transition. S2S works with multiple homeless-focused non-profits to identify suitable job applicants, changing the lives of individuals and families and providing quality, motivated employees for a rapidly growing industry in need of talent.

"Homelessness is one of our country's most troubling and vexing problems. The combination of both full-time employment and stable housing is key to returning individuals and families who have fallen on hard times back to long term self-sufficiency. My goal is to leverage the success achieved to date and expand this innovative and scalable platform to every major metropolitan area in our nation," said Williams.

Williams succeeds Andy Helmer who led Shelters to Shutters as CEO since 2016.

"I want to thank Andy for his tremendous contributions and leadership over the past five years and wish him well in his new role," Williams said. "I am thrilled Andy will remain an important member of our leadership team as chairman of our Washington, D.C. City Advisory Board."

Shelters to Shutters is a national 501(c)(3) organization that transitions individuals and families from homelessness to economic self-sufficiency by educating and engaging the real estate industry to provide employment and housing opportunities. Across the country, Shelters to Shutters pairs leading property management companies with individuals experiencing homelessness who are ready to work. The result is an innovative program that provides full-time employment and housing opportunities for individuals facing homelessness and a pipeline of high quality, motivated employees for the multifamily housing industry. Since its founding in 2014, S2S and its multifamily partners have assisted individuals and families out of homelessness in markets throughout the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, Northeast, South and Texas. In 2019, S2S launched City Advisory Boards in the five main markets of Atlanta, Charlotte, Houston, Nashville and Washington, DC to expand support for the program and accelerate its impact. More information can be found at www.shelterstoshutters.org or by following the organization on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

