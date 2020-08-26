Shelton Capital Management Crosses $3 Billion In Assets Under Management

DENVER, Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelton Capital Management, a multi-strategy investment manager, today announced that assets under management (AUM) in its suite of mutual funds and separately managed accounts have exceeded $3 billion.

Reaching this significant milestone reflects strong investment performance by Shelton Capital Management's team of skilled portfolio managers, expanded investor interest in its diversified investment line-up, and an aggressive acquisition strategy that is designed to improve the financial performance of partner firms.

"We're thrilled with this achievement and grateful for the client and shareholder support that has been instrumental in helping Shelton Capital Management triple AUM in less than six years," said Steve Rogers, CEO of Shelton Capital Management. "It's a testament to the strength of the team and our commitment to helping advisors and their clients manage uncertain markets and achieve their investment objectives."

Shelton Capital Management offers a wide selection of specialized mutual funds and separately managed accounts. Investment solutions include fixed income and option overlay strategies, international and sustainable investments, as well as diversified mutual fund offerings across a broad spectrum of asset classes. Several funds received an Overall Morningstar® RatingTM of 4 or 5 stars, as of 7/31/20, including:

Overall Morningstar Rating of 5 Stars

Shelton International Select Equity Fund (SISLX)

Shelton Nasdaq-100 Index (NASDX)

Overall Morningstar Rating of 4 Stars

Shelton Core Value Fund (EQTIX)

Shelton S&P 500 Index (SPFIX)

S&P SmallCap Index Fund (SMCIX)

About Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager with fund administration and digital marketing expertise. With a determined focus on growth, Shelton is active in acquisitions and fund consolidations. Shelton Capital Management has expertise in mutual fund and separately managed account advisor mergers and has completed seven transactions with the goal of improving the financial and economic performance of partner firms. Shelton has offices in San Francisco, Denver and Greenwich, and manages over $3 billion of assets as of 8/25/20. For additional information, visit http://sheltoncap.com.

© 2020 Morningstar. All Rights Reserved. The information contained herein: (1) is proprietary to Morningstar and/or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed; and (3) is not warranted to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses arising from any use of this information. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. https://sheltonfunds.com/morningstar/

