SHELTON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT NAMED TO PENSIONS & INVESTMENTS BEST PLACES TO WORK IN MONEY MANAGEMENT FOR SECOND CONSECUTIVE YEAR

DENVER, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shelton Capital Management, a multi-strategy asset manager, was selected as one of the 2021 "Best Places to Work in Money Management" announced by Pensions & Investments today.

Shelton Capital was recognized among firms representing companies with 20 to 49 employees. The award stemmed in part from surveys offered to employees working in the Shelton Capital offices. The 2021 award was part of Pensions & Investments' tenth-annual survey and recognition program, which is dedicated to identifying and recognizing the best employers in the money management industry.

"We are proud to once again be recognized as one of the best places to work in our industry," said Steve Rogers, CEO of Shelton Capital Management. "Earning this recognition two years in a row is a testament to our talented employees and our focus on creating a workplace that is fulfilling, enriching and focused on the success of our clients."

The survey results recognized the firm's commitment to financial wellness, with nearly 100% of its employees participating in its "best-in-class 401(k) plan." The survey also highlighted Shelton's deep commitment to the community, investors and employees. For example, employees volunteered for Project C.U.R.E., a Colorado nonprofit and with a mission to deliver life-saving medical equipment and supplies to hospitals and clinics throughout the under-resourced world.

"Now in its 10th year, P&I's Best Places to Work in Money Management spotlights the unique ways that employers build healthy and thriving work cultures,'' said Executive Editor Julie Tatge. "This year was no different. The 100 firms profiled in our Dec. 13 issue grappled with myriad challenges posed by the pandemic and met them, helping ensure that their employees felt supported and able to do their best work.''

Pensions & Investments partnered with Best Companies Group, a research firm specializing in identifying great places to work, to conduct a two-part survey process of employers and their employees.

The first part consisted of evaluating each nominated company's workplace policies, practices, philosophy, systems and demographics. This part of the process was worth approximately 25% of the total evaluation. The second part consisted of an employee survey to measure the employee experience. This part of the process was worth approximately 75% of the total evaluation. The combined scores determined the top companies.

For a complete list of the 2021 Pensions & Investments' Best Places to Work in Money Management winners and write-ups, go to www.pionline.com/BPTW2021.

About Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management is a multi-strategy asset manager with fund administration and digital marketing expertise. With a determined focus on growth, Shelton Capital is active in acquisitions and fund consolidations. Shelton Capital Management has expertise in mutual fund and separately managed account advisor mergers and has completed seven transactions with the goal of improving the financial and economic performance of partner firms. Shelton Capital manages over $4 billion in assets as of 12/9/21.

For additional information, visit http://sheltoncap.com .

About Pensions & Investments

Pensions & Investments, owned by Crain Communications Inc., is the 49-year-old global news source of money management. P&I is written for executives at defined benefit and defined contribution retirement plans, endowments, foundations, and sovereign wealth funds, as well as those at investment management and other investment-related firms. Pensions & Investments provides timely and incisive coverage of events affecting the money management and retirement businesses. Visit us at www.pionline.com

