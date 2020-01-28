Shenandoah Growers Logistics expands dual temperature fleet and adds service points and lanes for refrigerated LTL Service

ROCKINGHAM, Va., Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shenandoah Growers , Inc. Logistics Services business has grown nearly 170% as of year-end 2019. As a result of the growing demand, the company announces the addition of 15 additional dual temperature trailers in its fleet. Often difficult to find in the marketplace, this expanded capacity makes access to controlled temperature transport easier and more readily available. The company specializes in the ability to handle the unique transportation needs of products in categories such as produce, food service, and floral, requiring diverse temperature control for different products on the same trailer to maintain product integrity and quality.

"Since inception, our goal has been to offer refrigerated LTL logistics services on Shenandoah Growers private fleet that is distinctive and affordable alternative compared to other carriers in the industry," says Vice President of Logistics, Jeffrey Saunders. "We will continue build a robust refrigerated LTL network to offer an elite standard of service excellence. To accomplish this, we are adding drivers and equipment that will empower us to expand the reach of our market to even more customers across the country."

Additionally, the company has added service points and lanes throughout its system and continues expansion to meet market needs. With six strategically located facilities, the company can provide LTL and cross-docking capabilities in the following US regions: Southeast, Middle/North Atlantic and a substantial area within the Midwest.

About Shenandoah Growers Logistics

Founded in 1989, Shenandoah Growers is the leading grower and marketer of fresh organic culinary herbs in the United States, providing sustainable, USDA certified organic, regionally grown produce to retailers coast-to-coast. The Rockingham, Virginia-based company has developed the nation's largest commercial indoor organic growing systems and continues to redefine how to bring fresh, organic, and sustainably farmed produce to market—operating across a nationally integrated platform of farms, production, and logistics services facilities. For more information, please visit www.shenandoahgrowers.com/logistics

