Shentel to Expand its Glo Fiber High-Speed Network to Williamsburg, VA

EDINBURG, Va., Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Glo Fiber, powered by Shenandoah Telecommunications Company ("Shentel") (Nasdaq: SHEN), announced an agreement with Williamsburg, VA to deploy next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband services. Construction will begin in 2022, and the network will deliver an all-fiber choice for high-speed, reliable service to approximately 4,000 homes and businesses. Glo Fiber continues to expand into eastern Virginia, having recently announced plans to build in Suffolk.

"The City of Williamsburg considers access to high-speed broadband essential to being a community where all have the opportunity to thrive," said Andrew O. Trivette, City Manager of Williamsburg. "Adding fiber-to-the-home through Glo Fiber to our roster of available providers is a major step forward toward our vision of One Williamsburg."

Glo Fiber provides multi-gigabit internet access, streaming TV, and phone service to the Mid-Atlantic region. With a belief that everybody deserves a better internet experience, Glo Fiber leverages Shentel's 7,000-mile regional fiber network to ensure high speeds, low latency, and fair pricing. The company has earned a reputation for providing superior local customer service across its markets, including the growing list of communities in Virginia, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

"We are continuing to expand throughout Virginia, and the growth that we have seen has been so exciting," said Chris Kyle, Vice President of Industry and Regulatory Affairs at Shentel. "While Williamsburg is known as a hub for historical tourism, it is also home to a growing number of businesses and residents – all with a need for strong, reliable internet services, and we're very pleased to provide a 100% fiber-optic choice."

Glo Fiber offers three tiers of symmetrical, high-speed internet access, streaming TV, and unlimited local and long-distance phone service. Glo internet pricing is all-inclusive with no additional fees or surcharges, excluding taxes.

To learn more about Glo Fiber, please visit www.glofiber.com. For more information about Shentel, please visit www.shentel.com or call 1-800-SHENTEL (1-800-743-6835).

About Glo Fiber

Glo Fiber (Glo) provides next-generation fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) multi-gigabit broadband internet access, live streaming TV, and digital home phone service powered by Shentel (Nasdaq: SHEN). Glo provides the fastest available service to residents leveraging XGS-PON, a state-of-the-art technology capable of symmetrical internet speeds up to 10 Gbps.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company (Shentel) provides broadband services through its high speed, state-of-the-art cable, fiber-optic and fixed wireless networks to customers in the Mid-Atlantic United States. The Company's services include: broadband internet, video, and voice; fiber-optic Ethernet, wavelength and leasing; and tower colocation leasing. The Company owns an extensive regional network with over 7,000 route miles of fiber and 223 macro cellular towers. For more information, please visit www.shentel.com.

SOURCE Shenandoah Telecommunications Company

Related Links

http://www.shentel.com

