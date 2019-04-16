Shenzhen Chunwang will exhibit at Canton Fair in April

SHENZHEN, China, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Canton Fair, established in 1957, is well-known as China's largest trade fair. The Canton Fair has gradually developed along with the development of China's foreign trade and has become an important platform for China's foreign trade development. It is committed to promoting business trade between China and countries in the "Belt and Road" Initiative. The second phase of the 125th Canton Fair in 2019 will be held from April 23 to April 27 at the China Import and Export Fair Complex in Guangzhou, displaying art ceramics, consumer goods, gifts, home decorations, gardening products, etc. Shenzhen Chunwang Environmental Protection Technology Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen Chunwang) will be participating in the Fair again this year.

Shenzhen Chunwang has participated in the exhibition several times in the past. This year, they will display products such as their bamboo charcoal air purifying bag, moisture absorber, air freshener, car dehumidifier, moth balls, and more at their booth 14.3K20-21. Shenzhen Chunwang believes that good products not only need to have high quality, but also pursue creative design, so they will show many innovative products with creative designs at this Fair. This extends to their booth as well, which will feature a distinctive design and offer a feeling of home to visitors.

Visitors are invited to visit Shenzhen Chunwang at booth 14.3K20-21 on April 23-27, 2019 in Guangzhou International Convention and Exhibition Center.

About Shenzhen Chunwang

Shenzhen Chunwang is an R&D, production and marketing enterprise, committed to desiccants, oxygen absorbers, moisture absorbers, air purifying, etc. In the past 20 years of unremitting efforts, Shenzhen Chunwang formed an industrial pattern of professional and scale developments. They have modern industrial plants, professional equipment, highly qualified management teams and experienced technical staff. Their brand items have a mature market, both domestically and overseas, and have been well-received in the desiccant field. Shenzhen Chunwang has passed the US DMF, ISO9001:2015, ISO14001:2015, BSCI and Walmart audits and their products comply with RoHS and other environmental requirements. With the advanced laboratories, production equipment as well as inspecting apparatus, Shenzhen Chunwang has become one of the most comprehensive adsorption series production bases in China.

