Shepherd Announces Sale of AL and GA Senior Living Communities

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters, a 104-unit Independent Living, Assisted Living, and Memory Care community in greater Savannah, GA and Shepherd Living at The Range, a 104-unit Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care community in Madison, AL have been acquired by Atlas Senior Living, based in Birmingham, AL.

The newly constructed Class A communities feature Shepherd's distinctive blend of world-class resort-style living – as good for your soul as your body. This New Breed of Community surrounds residents with things that are intrinsically good, rather than always having to think about health. After all, there's enough of that at their age. With over 15,000 sq. ft. of spa and wellness space and 10+ acres to enjoy, the pet friendly Shepherd Living communities feature greenhouses, indulgent farm-to-table Southern cooking, a thriving charitable involvement scene, and even a monthly Farmers' Market. "We wanted to create spaces for the broader community to enjoy and we're thrilled to see that's exactly what's happened," says Christine Menedis, co-founder and CEO of the Shepherd family of companies. "The concept is simple, really. It's about bringing joy to people's lives and crafting environments that foster those experiences." Based on the smiles on their resident's faces, it seems Shepherd has succeeded.

Atlas Senior Living has communities throughout the Southeastern U.S. "We're excited to see where they take our young communities and concepts," says Naveen Trehan, co-Founder and Chairman of Shepherd's portfolio. "Atlas has a real passion for seniors and a history of dedicated and compassionate leadership."

The acquisition and financing were arranged by Meridian Capital Group, led by Meridian Managing Directors Ari Adlerstein and Ari Dobkin out of the firm's New York City office.

About Shepherd

Co-founded by Christine Menedis and Naveen Trehan, the Lucky Shepherd family of companies offer investors strategic entry points into solid growth markets – integrating technology and real estate development, while crafting unique operational brands that push their respective industries forward. Shepherd, the group's design and development division, has made an early name for itself as an innovator by disrupting traditional notions of what buildings must be and crafting spaces that can meet the needs of today's changing demographics and transition over time – providing long-term security and value for its investors.

Among its many differentiators, Shepherd sits at the leading edge of the crypto-securities space, tokenizing its entire commercial real estate portfolio. The company integrates holistic wellness throughout each of its developments, from farm-to-table culinary, on-site greenhouses and hydroponic farming to proprietary wellness offerings and fitness classes crafted specifically for each sector. Most importantly, Shepherd has a steadfast focus on bringing joy into the lives of residents and their communities across the United States. For more information, visit liveShepherd.com.

