Shepherd Expands Veterinary Practice Management Software Automation Capabilities

"My primary goal in designing Shepherd was to create a SOAP that was so simple and efficient, it could be completed by the end of the appointment," explains Dr. Barnes. "Our development team's mantra is to reduce time-wasting redundancies by streamlining tasks such as invoicing, discharge instructions, and reminders. The automation tools allow users to move throughout their day seamlessly and with peace of mind that nothing will get missed."

Studies show veterinary practices lose as much as $60,000 in annual revenue per doctor due to missed charges for simple add-ons and procedures. "Automating the invoicing process based on treatment and other actions in the medical record seemed like a no-brainer and an easy way to capture those missed charges." Dr. Barnes said.

Streamlined invoicing pulls treatment and dosage calculations directly from the medical record upon discharge, ensuring that all charges are collected.

Discharge instructions automatically get prepared based on diagnosis and the treatment plan, including what medication to give the pet and how best to manage the recovery process.

Based on procedures performed, reminders can be configured to automatically send emails to clients and follow-up tasks are generated automatically for the appropriate team members. This ensures the best patient care and eliminates the need for a technician to take extra time to create follow-up tasks.

With Shepherd's new, game-changing automation tools, you can streamline your practice management – give yourself more time, more fulfilled teams, and more opportunities to provide the best care.

About Shepherd Veterinary Software

Shepherd was founded in 2016 by practicing veterinarian Dr. Cindy Barnes, DVM, CVSMT with the vision to simplify running a veterinary practice so vets can rekindle their joy and lead more fulfilled teams. Our veterinary practice management software (PIMS) is designed to work the way vets work, with easy-to-use SOAP-based medical records and automation tools.

