Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk Expands in Washington DC With Key Hire

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC ("SKK"), a leading, independently owned, SEC Registered Investment Advisory firm, announced today that David Perlin has joined the firm as Senior Vice President. David will serve as a Senior Advisor in the Wealth Management Division of SKK and plans to open a new Washington, DC office for the firm.

"David brings an extraordinary investing experience to our advisory practice," said David Shepherd, Co-Founder of SKK. "David has worked at some of the most respected investment firms in our industry and we are excited to bring his deep knowledge of markets to the benefit of our clients. He also possesses strong mentoring and training skills that we welcome to our growing team." David Kaplan, SKK's Co-Founder, also adds "David has a highly regarded reputation for thought leadership within the investment community and is a terrific complement to our existing business."

"I have been impressed with SKK since I invested with them in a major real estate project that they led the financing for," said Perlin. "When I considered combining forces with a larger RIA, I immediately thought of SKK as an aspirational destination for me and the clients of Pearl Investment Partners. The team's unique capabilities in both wealth management and asset management bring extraordinary investment options to our high net worth and family office clients.

About David Perlin:

David has enjoyed a successful 35-year career in financial markets including as Founder & CEO of Pearl Investment Partners (a Registered Investment Advisor), as a Managing Director at Goldman Sachs where he co-managed the International Equity Division and in senior roles at Morgan Stanley, HSBC and First Boston where he managed internal teams and institutional client relationships. David also served as the Head Trader and Partner at Keel Capital, a long-short equity hedge fund and earned a BS/MBA from NYU's Stern School of Business. David lives in Washington, DC where he is Vice Chairman of the Teach for America DC Regional Board. David is married and shares six wonderful children ranging in age from 8 to 30.

About Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk, LLC:

With more than 20 years of experience delivering fiduciary management and investing services and over $6 billion of assets under management, SKK combines a deep bench of talented professionals with a cutting-edge, proprietary technology platform to meet the unique needs of our private clients. We take pride in our ability to provide institutional capabilities with boutique quality client service. SKK provides a wide variety of services and capabilities within two divisions: Wealth Management and Asset Management.

