Shepherd Living Savannah Quarters Community Now Offering State-of-the-Art Memory Care Residences

POOLER, Ga., Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- With "no-surprises" all-inclusive pricing, brand new residences and resort-style amenities, Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters is now offering state-of-the-art lifestyle living to help those with Alzheimer's, dementia and other memory challenges take charge and live fully.

"One look, and families and visitors will see the Shepherd difference right away," said Katy Harne, Assistant General Manager, Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters. "We are not a care facility trying to look upscale. Everything we do says 'resort,' and you see that in the buildings, the residence layouts, the activities, the grounds, the full-service restaurant and the can-do, positive attitude of the staff."

She added that the pleasant surprises at Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters' Memory Care community are more than skin deep. Staffing levels will be higher than most facilities, and the staff is fully trained and certified in positive redirection, positive reinforcement and other techniques for ensuring that residents can live fully and safely without feeling restricted. The access control technology offered at the Memory Care residences enables people to come and go freely, visit common areas, go outside into the gardens and grounds to enjoy the weather and otherwise be in charge of their day. But at the same time, the technology ensures Memory Care residents stay on the grounds and are safe.

"We take pride in helping people maintain their autonomy," said Harne. "But at the same time, we offer state-of-the-art technology to prevent wandering. It's all about focusing on the positive."

With residents already queuing up and approvals in place, today is moving day. The community is making 30 Memory Care suites available, with some roomy enough for comfortable double occupancy. The residences include a unique option for couples where, if one spouse is suffering from dementia, the other can still enjoy an active, independent lifestyle at Shepherd while remaining by their side. In addition, respite stay is available so that caretakers can take a break or travel.

The Memory Care residences at Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters include:

All-inclusive, personalized care

On-site nursing 24/7

Redirectional therapies

Access to the renowned Shepherd Wellness program

Courtyards with greenhouse and putting green

In-house pet therapy

A Shepherd-wide array of activities

Respite (short-term stay) care

"We are thrilled to open the next phase of the Shepherd Living community. I know the staff is eager to welcome our new residents to the family and implement the Memory Care programs they have developed," said Shepherd Living at Savannah Quarters General Manager Robert Todd. "We have several folks who have been standing by to move in. I know they can't wait, and neither can we."

