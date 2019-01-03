Sheppard Pratt Health System Announces New Chief of Government Relations

"We are in a pivotal time as significant changes are occurring in behavioral health care. It's important to have someone dedicated to this role so that we can continue to effect change and create better policies to benefit those we serve," said Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt Health System. "Jeffrey will ensure Sheppard Pratt has an active role regarding relevant issues and policies being considered through legislation and regulatory action."

Grossi most recently served as a senior government affairs specialist for the University of Maryland, Baltimore, where he led federal advocacy work on behalf of the university, shaping efforts at the federal level to ensure its needs were met. He also served as a director of federal affairs for Johns Hopkins University where he developed strategic collaborations with peer institutions. Prior to his career in government relations, Grossi worked in numerous roles relating to policy analysis and compliance at the Johns Hopkins University.

Grossi received his Juris Doctor from the University of Maryland School of Law and his Bachelor of Arts in Economics from University of Maryland College Park. He is a member of the Maryland State Bar Association.

About Sheppard Pratt Health System

Sheppard Pratt Health System is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Sheppard Pratt Health System

Related Links

http://www.sheppardpratt.org

