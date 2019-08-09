Sheppard Pratt Health System Appoints New Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

"Kelly's strong financial acumen and knowledge of the complex health care environment in Maryland are incredible assets to our organization," says Harsh K. Trivedi , MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt. "Her firm understanding of our health system as well as the changing payment models in today's health care landscape will help propel our organization's continued growth."

Savoca has developed her career at Sheppard Pratt over the last 16 years, serving as a controller and financial analyst before taking the role of CFO. She has provided strategic leadership in the areas of finance and accounting and supported the organization's growth in operating revenue. Previously, Savoca worked in wealth management and accounting at Legg Mason.

"Investing in its employees is important to Sheppard Pratt, and the Board is pleased to welcome Kelly to the leadership team. We look forward to the contributions she will make to deliver on our mission," said Joshua Kakel, chairman of the board of Sheppard Pratt.

Savoca received her MBA from the University of Baltimore and her B.S. in Business Administration from Towson University. She is a member of the American Institute of CPAs and the Maryland Association of Certified Public Accountants.

About Sheppard Pratt Health System

Sheppard Pratt Health System is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Sheppard Pratt Health System

Related Links

http://www.sheppardpratt.org

