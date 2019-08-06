Sheppard Pratt Health System Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer to Take Role as President and CEO of The Menninger Clinic

BALTIMORE, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Armando E. Colombo, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Sheppard Pratt Health System, has accepted the position of president and CEO of The Menninger Clinic in Houston, Texas.

Colombo will remain at Sheppard Pratt Health System through August 30 and begins his new role at The Menninger Clinic on September 16. Colombo joined Sheppard Pratt in 2017 from Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he served as chief executive officer of Vanderbilt Stallworth Rehabilitation Hospital and interim chief executive officer of Vanderbilt Psychiatric Hospital.

At Sheppard Pratt Health System, Colombo has implemented transformational operational strategies, assisted with long term quality of care initiatives, and championed quality and safety measures to provide better care and services across the Sheppard Pratt continuum of care.

"Armando is a veteran health care executive who has played a significant role at Sheppard Pratt, leading initiatives to transform the way we organize and deliver care across a variety of settings, including our hospitals and special education schools. I look forward to seeing the impact he will have on The Menninger Clinic and the community it serves," says Harsh K. Trivedi, MD, MBA, president and CEO of Sheppard Pratt.

"Sheppard Pratt is committed to investing in its people and their careers. I wish Armando well in his new role at The Menninger Clinic and thank him for his service to Sheppard Pratt," says Joshua Kakel, chairman of the board of Sheppard Pratt.

The Menninger Clinic is a nonprofit psychiatric hospital founded in 1925. The Menninger Clinic is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine and is a member of the Texas Medical Center.

A transition plan and national search for a new chief operating officer are in progress.

About Sheppard Pratt Health System

Sheppard Pratt Health System is the largest private, nonprofit provider of mental health, substance use, developmental disability, special education, and social services in the country. A nationwide resource, Sheppard Pratt provides services across a comprehensive continuum of care, spanning both hospital- and community-based resources. Since its founding in 1853, Sheppard Pratt has been innovating the field through research, best practice implementation, and a focus on improving the quality of mental health care on a global level. Sheppard Pratt has been consistently ranked as a top national psychiatric hospital by U.S. News & World Report for nearly 30 years.

SOURCE Sheppard Pratt Health System

