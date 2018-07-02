Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel welcomes 2019 after a recognition-filled 2018

For their outstanding facilities and high-quality service, this September, Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel won the Annual High Quality Conference Service Hotel Award from the New Media Alliance, which is composed of Toutiao, Tencent, Baidu, Netease, Sina, Sohu and other media. Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel will never forget their core mission: to move forward, constantly innovate their service, improve service facilities, and provide their distinguished guests with better and better conference experiences.

The Best Conference Hotel Award

On Oct. 10, 2018, City Traveler's Tenth Anniversary Awards Ceremony was held in Shanghai. Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel won The Best Conference Hotel Award in the Tenth Anniversary of Urban Tourism theme for their outstanding conference facilities and personalized service. The award is not just recognition from the market for the quality of hotel conference service, but also a celebration of the hotel staff's unremitting efforts and impeccable performance in their daily work. Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel will continue to contribute new strength to the hotel industry and bring better and better service to the business travelers that pass through its doors.

Annual Recommendation of Chinese Restaurant

Finally, at the end of November, situated in the exquisite backdrop of the Sheraton Zhuhai Hotel, the legendary Yue Chinese Restaurant won the honor of Annual Recommendation of Chinese Restaurant from Target, one of the authoritative restaurant reviewers in China. Artfully combining classic Chinese architecture and garden elements with elegant Chinese poetry and calligraphy, Yue Chinese Restaurant invites travelers to enjoy the taste of the four seasons from their seats overlooking the beauty of Macau through floor-glass windows.

