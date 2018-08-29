Sheraton's Transformation Excitement Reaches Locals With Launch Of Seven City Experiential Tour

BETHESDA, Md., Aug. 31, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheraton Hotels, Marriott International's most global brand is reclaiming its position as the world's gathering place, welcoming locals and guests on an unexpected journey of their city without ever leaving the hotel. Today, the brand known for its service culture and deep community roots, kicks off "Heart for the City," a global experiential tour that will travel to seven cities, bringing to life unique characteristics that define the culture of each destination. As a part of its transformation efforts, the brand is embracing its local roots and celebrating hotels that are steeped in history and play significant roles in their local neighborhoods.

"Sheraton has a long-standing heritage in hospitality and is at the heart of communities around the world. As we embark on this next chapter of the brand, we are taking time to celebrate our global footprint and highlight the cultural fabric that make up the Sheraton family," said Julius Robinson, Senior Vice President, Classic Premium Brands, Marriott International. "Exciting change is coming with a quarter of our portfolio completing renovations in the next two years. We are refocusing our local and global efforts around our properties, creating an atmosphere that not only is welcoming, but that is vibrant, relevant and brings people together."

The tour kicks off today with a 1,500 person grand opening event at the Sheraton Saint-Hyacinthe Hotel (Québec, Canada), with subsequent events below:

October 4, 2018 : Sheraton Seattle Hotel ( Seattle, Washington )

Sheraton Seattle Hotel ( ) November 7, 2018 : Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino ( Cairo, Egypt )

Sheraton Cairo Hotel & Casino ( ) November 15, 2018 : Sheraton Grand City Hyde Park ( Sydney, Australia )

Sheraton Grand City Hyde Park ( ) December 2018 : Sheraton Santos Hotel (Santos, Brazil )

Sheraton Santos Hotel (Santos, ) Q1 2019: Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center (Bengaluru, India )

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center (Bengaluru, ) Q2 2019: Sheraton Beijing Lize ( Beijing, China )

Heart for the City kicks off at the newly constructed Sheraton Saint-Hyacinthe Hotel, which is attached to the city's Convention Center, making it central to the city as the host of events big and small. Saint-Hyacinthe's economy is largely fueled by their dynamic agricultural landscape, with an estimated 1,200 farms in the surrounding area, many of which will be utilizing the hotel for meetings and functions. The launch event will highlight special performances that capture the spirit and history of Québec. Reflective of its agricultural community, the Instagram worthy experience will have guests diving into a tub filled with blueberries and jumping in a field of Stella de Oro, the official flowers of Saint-Hyacinthe. The green open air floor will also hold a surprise for those venturing up to the rooftop gardens. The experience will be open from 8-10 PM on Friday August 31 and Saturday September 1.

"We are featuring this group of hotels because they represent some of the best the brand has to offer. Several have recently completed major renovations and have had long-standing relationships in their communities that span decades, while new properties like the Sheraton Saint-Hyacinthe Hotel are in place to quickly become the gathering place for locals," said Mara Hannula, Vice President of Marketing, Classic Premium Brands, Marriott International. "Our guests want to experience the destination and Heart for the City tour allows us to deliver on that in a creative and immersive way."

Heart for the City features immersive vignettes that are designed specifically for each hotel, highlighting fun, share-worthy iconic themes, places and ideas central to the city's identity that then will also be complemented by community programming. The activities will allow guests to appreciate the destinations in a creative and shareable way while also entertaining locals as they rediscover the heartbeat of their town. Follow the tour and view pictures and videos at #HeartForTheCity and on Instagram @sheratonhotels.

About Sheraton Hotels & Resorts



Sheraton Hotels & Resorts, part of Marriott International, Inc., makes it easy for guests to explore, relax and enjoy the possibilities of travel at nearly 450 hotels in over 70 countries and territories around the world. Sheraton continues to enhance the brand through innovative guest experience, differentiating design, multi-channel marketing and a sharp focus on service. To learn more, visit www.sheraton.com. Stay connected to Sheraton on Facebook, and @sheratonhotels on Twitter and Instagram. Sheraton is proud to participate in the company's award-winning loyalty programs – Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz-Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The programs, operating under one set of unparalleled benefits, enable members to earn points toward free hotel stays, achieve Elite status faster than ever, and seamlessly book or redeem points for stays throughout our loyalty portfolio of 29 brands and more than 6,700 participating hotels in 130 countries & territories. To enroll for free or for more information about the programs, visit members.marriott.com.

