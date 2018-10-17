SHERBINSKIS Launches Premium Vaporizer, Expands Core Strains, Debuts New Genetics and Apparel

"Since the beginning I've been known for the flower I've grown, so in the last year my team focused on developing the vaporizer branch of our company. We found the best partners to make our medical grade hardware, and teamed up with Abstrax Tech for the sourcing of our terpenes. Collectively, we made a product we're proud to bring to the community," said Founder Mr. Sherbinski. "I want to thank all of the people who have supported SHERBINSKIS over the last ten years. My passion has always been to help people and this is another step in doing that, making safe and quality medicine available to the communities we serve. We're excited and grateful to be here."

SHERBINSKIS new 510 Cartridge Vaporizer Pen contains the highest quality, all-natural and potent THC/CBD oil combinations available. The design is best-in-class, made with medical-grade stainless-steel components, custom soft-touch outer surface, and a one-piece inner tank construction with dual-wall technology to ensure ambient air cools the coil and results in less leakage.

The Core Strain catalog includes Bacio Gelato, Gello Gelato, Acaiberry Gelato, Mochi Gelato, Sunset Sherbert and Pink Panties. These strains are available in Sun-Grown Premium Flower, Urban-Grown Luxury Flower, and in the 510 Cartridge Vaporizer Pen. SHERBINSKIS Urban-Grown Luxury Flower genetics are only available in limited releases, while its Sun-Grown Premium Flower genetics will be available in larger releases. SHERBINSKIS has also unveiled new flavors L'Orange, Banana Split, Coco Puff and Malibu Sunset, sold exclusively in the 510 Cartridge Vaporizer Pen.

"I'm really excited, because Sherbinski and I have been working on the vaporizer project for over a year now. We put a lot of time, energy, and effort into researching and developing the flavors, oil, and hardware to make sure it's up to our reputation and standard. We have such great flower and are sought out for our premium, boutique genetics that we wanted to make sure and have the same offering in our 510 vaporizer format," said SHERBINSKIS CEO and Co-Founder Will Htun. "In California's recreational market, there's a new set of customers who have never smoked cannabis before in their life and are more open to vaping than rolling a joint."

The launch of SHERBINSKIS vaporizer and new genetics coincides with its first apparel and accessory collection, comprised of oversized cotton tees and hoodies, premium sports coats, and smoking accessories available for purchase online. Statement items include the "Coaches Jacket," a sleek, black and water-resistant button-up, and premium cotton terry cloth hoodie that showcases SHERBINSKIS' iconic strains on the back. Its cannabis accessories include the "Fanny Pack," "Pelican Carrying Case" and "Swiss Army Knife."

"We're a cannabis company at heart, so apparel and merchandise hasn't been something we focused on. However, now is the time to offer our supporters something they can wear and use that our team also enjoys every day," said Mr. Sherbinski.

