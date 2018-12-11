SherCoin Platform and Token Redefines Utility Token Functionality for Mass Adoption

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 2017, the cryptocurrency and blockchain industry has been propelled into the mainstream to some success, however, solutions and platforms that are being produced in this present market do not necessarily possess user-friendly qualities and versatile application.

Incentivizing Mass Adoption

SherCoin

It is estimated that 2.5 billion people have smartphones with 99.9% of the population not having cryptocurrency wallets. Digital currencies are adopted as a tool for financial inclusion, a remedy to inefficiencies within the traditional financial system and a means to exclude costly time-consuming intermediaries from cross-border transactions, yet, 1.7 billion adults don't have a bank account. SherCoin ecosystem will also integrate with a mesh network platform to allow people with no internet access to use their applications, reaching a potential of billions of unconnected people.

Research conducted by SherCoin has identified a critical problem with a majority of altcoins built on the Ethereum network (ERC20 tokens) – they are often single-use. With so many of these limited functionality tokens and platforms available, consumers are hard pressed to utilize their tokens effectively.

Team SherCoin believes that a good token is one that is multi-functional with more than one utility with a singular application; breaking this mold is SherCoin (SHER), a token with five different related applications that tackle pain areas and incentivize mass adoption.

SherCoin connects multiple cryptos in an ecosystem where they can be earned and spent across multiple platforms.

Applications

SherCoin is teeming with versatility and the applications in the SherCoin ecosystem provide functions that set it apart from any other ERC20 token on the market. Whilst designed for high-usability, they are both practical for users and informative for businesses.

Verify App – Users of this application earn SHER rewards for reporting suspicious products that are unverified within the app. Built on the Ethereum network in combination with RFID and NFC wireless tech, SherCoin provides protection for both users and businesses against counterfeiting through this innovation. The mobile application is available on both iOS and Android, and is presently in its alpha version and is due to go live Q2 2019.

SherCoin Global Wallet – This is the defacto wallet for all applications within the SherCoin ecosystem. Through the user-friendly app, accessing SherCoin ecosystem will be simple for a majority of smartphone users.

Survey App – Users of this application earn SHER reward for completing surveys and providing valuable feedback to the businesses. This application will be live Q3 2019.

SherCoin Marketplace – Both through web and mobile devices users will be able to buy and sell products and services in exchange for SHER with minimal risk of price volatility and transaction fees. The Marketplace will be live Q4 2019.

SherCoin Pay – SHER is an effortlessly redeemable token through various traditional gateways and furthermore will integrate with e-commerce sites, payments gateways and other platforms. SherCoin pay will be available in Q4 2019.

Tokenomics

The SherCoin token sale is presently in its private sale phase which will last for 60 days ending December 19th with 75 million of 1.5 billion total SHER available; furthermore, there is up to 50% bonus for tokens purchased in this phase. Minimum purchase is 3 ETH, maximum 1000 ETH.

Stage one of the main sale will begin Q1 of 2019 for a 90 day period, after which stage two will commence in Q3 2019. 600 million SHER tokens will be available over these periods. During this phase, the minimum purchase is 0.1 ETH, with a maximum of 500 ETH.

The SherCoin team is also exploring innovative decentralized organization process inspired by DAICO proposed by Vitalik Buterin to protect the community. You can find more information in the Medium article.

