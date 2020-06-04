Sheremetyevo Airport Begins Testing for COVID-19

MOSCOW, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has arranged for passengers, guests and employees of third-party organizations to be tested for the coronavirus infection. Testing is taking place currently at the health center at Terminal B and will be available at the health center of Terminal C after the resumption of international flights.



Persons wishing to be tested must first obtain a bill for testing at the information desk of Terminal B, which is open 24 hours a day, pay for the test at the branch office of Sberbank at Terminal B or by using an ATM, and present a payment receipt at the health center.

After testing, the medical staff will register the study in the information system of a specialized laboratory with the individual's contact information. The test result will be sent to the individual's e-mail address within three business days.



PCR-based diagnostics for the presence of the virus in the body is offered for visitors with no signs of SARS. The test is performed by qualified medical staff by taking biological samples such as a smear from the nose or oropharyngeal cavity. Persons wishing to be tested should refrain from eating and smoking for three hours before testing.



The health centers of Terminals B and C are located on the first floor in the public arrival area. It is possible to undergo diagnostics, subject to advance payment, on any day and at any time. The cost of the study is 2,300 rubles. A passport is required.

At Sheremetyevo Airport, a full range of measures is being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in accordance with the guidelines and recommendations of state agencies and medical institutions:

Increased disinfection of all rooms and areas, increased frequency of wet cleaning. automatic no-touch hand sanitizers are installed in all bathrooms of the airport terminals;

No-touch thermometry of arriving passengers is carried out in all airport terminals. The personnel involved in servicing passengers are provided with personal protective equipment.

Bright floor markings have been applied in areas of possible congestion to help people maintain social distance. The arrival areas contain information manuals on the method for remote registration of sick leave without violating the stay-at-home order.

The airport regularly updates information for passengers on preventing the spread of the coronavirus through audio announcements and information from Rospotrebnadzor, the federal consumer protection agency, that is posted at information desks and on monitors in the airport terminals.

Sheremetyevo International Airportis among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2019, the airport served 49 million 933 thousand passengers, which was 8.9% more than in 2018.



SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport