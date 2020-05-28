Sheremetyevo Airport Ensures Quick Transport of Doctors and Medication to Russian Regions in Need of COVID-19 Support

The physicians will spend about two weeks in those regions of the Russian Federation. Four teams of six people each were sent to North Ossetia, Ingushetia, Dagestan and the Zabaikalye Territory. They included highly professional medical doctors and nurses who had been fighting COVID-19 for several months in Moscow, as well as pulmonologists, infectious disease specialists, ICU anesthesiologists, radiologists and ICU nurses.

Each team is led by a surgeon with experience in the treatment process and in working at hospitals that have been repurposed for the treatment of coronavirus.

The senior medical doctors of the teams are from Moscow's repurposed hospitals: the N.V. Sklifosovsky Scientific Research Institute, the V. Vinogradov City Clinical Hospital, the L.A. Vorokhobov Clinical Hospital, Hospital for War Veterans No. 1, K. Eramishantsev City Clinical Hospital and other Moscow hospitals.

Medical doctors traveling to the regions have been equipped with complete sets of personal protective equipment to start their work. The first flights from Sheremetyevo Airport to the regions in need of assistance were loaded with more than seven thousand protective suits with respirators and high boot covers, almost 45 thousand medical gloves, 16 thousand medical masks, more than 2,300 medical gowns and more than 1,200 reusable protective goggles. Additional personal protective equipment will be sent to the regions by cargo aircraft.

Sheremetyevo Airport is prepared to continue providing prompt dispatch of physicians and medication to the regions that need help in the fight against coronavirus infection, as well as to use the capabilities of the Moscow Cargo terminal to deliver medical equipment, medication and personal protective equipment.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport