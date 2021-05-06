Sheremetyevo Airport Plans Special Events and Services to War Survivors During the Great Victory Day Celebration

MOSCOW, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport will offer special services and privileges to persons who survived the Second World War as part of its celebration of Victory Day. Military veterans, civilian war participants, war workers, siege survivors and concentration camp survivors will receive free admission to the VIP and business lounges, personal escorts and free parking and meals, as will the persons accompanying them.

Sheremetyevo terminals will be decorated with the traditional symbols of Victory beginning May 6 to begin the commemoration, and patriotic videos will be broadcast on hundreds of the airport's media screens. Employees will decorate their uniforms with symbolic St. George ribbons. On May 9, famous songs of the war years will be played in the terminals as well as congratulations and expressions of gratitude to our ancestors for what they accomplished for future generations.

On May 6, a traditional rally will be held with the participation of veterans and airport staff in the village of Nosovo at the Memorial to the Fallen Soldiers. Sheremetyevo employees will lay wreaths at the memorial and honor the memory of the fallen soldiers with a moment of silence. During the event, all the necessary anti-epidemic measures will be observed to protect the health of the participants.

On May 7 at noon and 2:00 p.m., Terminal B will host the Blue Victory Shawl dance flash mob organized under the auspices of the Russian Land Charity Fund with the participation of Rossiya Airlines. Flight attendants, airline pilots and volunteers will dance a waltz and perform a capella songs of the war years for passengers and guests of the airport. A team of volunteers for the Blue Shawl Women Support and Peace Building program of the Russian Land Foundation will distribute blue shawls to the audience - a symbol of a peaceful sky and female fidelity.

On May 8, the annual SVO motorcycle club's commemorative race will start from Sheremetyevo Airport. The race, which will be led by M.M. Vasilenko, Director of SVO JSC, is dedicated to the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War. During the race, members of the motorcycle club, who are drawn from among the management and employees of the Sheremetyevo Group of Companies, will visit places of military glory in Moscow Region and lay wreaths at war memorials.

Sheremetyevo also has joined the All-Russian civic and patriotic event "Memorial March Online." Passengers and guests of Sheremetyevo can learn how to join the All-Russian online march through videos broadcast on media screens in the terminals and at the airport's landside areas and join the rest of the country in honoring the memory of their brave grandfathers and great-grandfathers - war heroes.

On the eve of Victory Day, the airport will provide special services for veterans and participants of the Second World War:

Free parking at the airport (at parking lots of terminals B, D, F and flat parking lots);

Between May 1 and May 15 - free individual services in the VIP lounges of Terminals B and D, as well as free services in the Moscow , St. Petersburg and Sochi business class lounges in Terminal D and the Rublev and Kandinsky business class lounges in Terminal B for veterans and participants of the Second World War, accompanied by one person;

- free individual services in the VIP lounges of Terminals B and D, as well as free services in the , and Sochi business class lounges in Terminal D and the Rublev and Kandinsky business class lounges in Terminal B for veterans and participants of the Second World War, accompanied by one person; Between May 1 and May 15 - free services in the Sleep Lounge of Terminals B and D for veterans and participants of the Second World War accompanied by one person (stay up to 23 hours, subject to prior booking of the service at least 24 hours in advance);

- free services in the Sleep Lounge of Terminals B and D for veterans and participants of the Second World War accompanied by one person (stay up to 23 hours, subject to prior booking of the service at least 24 hours in advance); Services for passengers with limited mobility in the Saturn business class lounge in Terminal D and the Mercury business class lounge in Terminal B and personal escort services during pre- and post-flight procedures;

Between May 1 and May 31 - a 25% discount on purchases in Sheremetyevo Duty Free Heinemann and Sheremetyevo Travel Retail Heinemann stores for veterans and participants of the Second World War (Terminals B and D);*

- a 25% discount on purchases in Sheremetyevo Duty Free Heinemann and Sheremetyevo Travel Retail Heinemann stores for veterans and participants of the Second World War (Terminals B and D);* Between May 7 and May 9 - free baggage packing services, as well as luggage storage services in Terminals B and D;

- free baggage packing services, as well as luggage storage services in Terminals B and D; Between May 1 and May 15 - 50% discount on the PCR test for COVID-19 for veterans and participants of the Second World War, as well as for one accompanying person at the testing sites of the ArkhiMed laboratory in Terminals B and D.

On the eve of and during the celebration of the Victory Day, special services will be provided for veterans and participants of the Second World War at the airport restaurants and cafes:

On May 8 and 9, free meals and soft drinks from the menu will be served at the Kroshka Kartoshka restaurant in Terminals B and D and Mu-Mu restaurant in Terminal B;

and 9, free meals and soft drinks from the menu will be served at the Kroshka Kartoshka restaurant in Terminals B and D and Mu-Mu restaurant in Terminal B; On May 9 , free lunches for veterans and participants of the Second World War will be served at the Teremok cafe in Terminal B;

, free lunches for veterans and participants of the Second World War will be served at the Teremok cafe in Terminal B; Between May 7 and May 10 , free soft drinks will be served for veterans and participants of the Great Patriotic War in the Bread-Salt cafe in Terminals B and F, as well as Coffeeshop in Terminal B.

Detailed information on special services for veterans and participants of the Second World War can be found on the website: www.svo.aero or at the Sheremetyevo call-center, tel. +7 (495) 578-65-65 (calls within Russia are free).

Link to video recordings of the broadcast on media screens at Sheremetyevo airport: https://disk.yandex.ru/d/KRRNYmdmhdnpzg?w=1

* Product discount cannot be combined with other discounts and special offers. Discount does not apply to the purchase of tobacco products. It does not apply to goods at a special price, as well as goods of the categories "Clothes" and / or "Accessories" of the following brands: Maurice Lacroix, Frederique Constant, Rado, Tissot, Longines, Swatch, Omega, Bulgari, Cartier, IWC, Jaeger-le- Coultre, Hublot, Ulysse Nardin, Tag Heuer, Panerai, Pasquale Bruni, Messika, Magerit, Chaumet, Hermes, Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Chloe, Alexander McQueen, Salvatore Ferragamo, Montblanc, Etro. At the same time, the offer extends to glasses of the brands Cartier, Bulgari, Chloe, Saint-Laurent, Gucci. Imperial Duty Free JSC reserves the right to terminate the offer without prior notice.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport

Related Links

https://www.svo.aero

