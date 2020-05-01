Sheremetyevo Airport Reports Sharp Rise in Profit and Revenue for 2019, Steady Progress in Reconstruction Projects

MOSCOW, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport Joint Stock Company (SVO JSC) reported revenue of 82,088 million rubles for 2019, and increase of 41.6% over last year, and an operating profit of 27,083 million rubles, an increase of 38.8% over 2018.

The audited consolidated financial statements of SVO JSC and its subsidiaries (the Group) for 2019 were approved at a regular meeting of the board of directors held today via teleconference. The financial statements were prepared in accordance with the requirements of International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and reviewed by the independent auditor Ernst & Young LLC.

IFRS Key Figures

Indicator Description 12 mo.

2018 2019 changes Passenger traffic (thousands of people) 45 836 49 932 8.9% Revenue (mill. rubles) 57 980 82 088 41,6% Operating expenses (mill. rubles) 38 467 55 005 43% Operating profit (mill. rubles) 19 513 27 083 38,8% Net profit for the period from continuing operations (mill. rubles) 11 021 22 341 102,7%

Reconstruction of runway and apron are proceeding on schedule.

The Board of Directors also approved the progress report on the project to reconstruct Runway 1 and the western section of the apron (ANTC), which will be rebuilt to accommodate parking for aircraft and house a number of other airport facilities. To ensure the reconstruction of these facilities at the airport, a crushing-and-screening complex and two concrete plants have been installed. More than 900 workers and specialists, 35 units of special equipment and 215 dump trucks were involved.

At this stage, the removal of the pavement on old Runway-1 has been completed, and work is underway on the arrangement of soil, the installation of engineering networks and new Runway-1 coatings. Work is being done regularly and is ahead of schedule. The new cement-concrete runway will measure 3550 metres long and 60 metres wide, and is expected to be operational by the end of 2020.

Members of the Board of Directors of SVO JSC: Chairman of the Board of Directors of SVO JSC A.A. Ponomarenko, Member of the Board of Directors of JSC "SVO" A.I. Skorobogatko, General Director of SVO JSC M.M. Vasilenko, President of Sheremetyevo Holding LLC R.N. Zinoviev, First Vice-President - Investment Director of Sheremetyevo Holding LLC A.S. Smagin, Head of the Business Consulting Department of the Autonomous non-profit organization "Analytical Center under the Government of the Russian Federation" L.R. Nisenboim, Deputy Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management I.S. Petrov, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation A.A. Yurchik, Head of the Federal Agency for State Property Management V.V. Yakovenko.

