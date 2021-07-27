Sheremetyevo Airport Served 11.4 Million Passengers in the First Half of the Year

MOSCOW, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport served 11,369,000 people in the first six months of 2021, an increase of 16.4% over the same period in 2020. Passenger traffic in June reached 2,980,000, an increase of 378.4% over the corresponding period in 2020.

Travelers on international flights numbered 2,499,000, about 22% of the passenger traffic, while domestic passengers numbered 8,870,000, or 78%. Passenger traffic in June totaled 2,980,000, of which 654,000 were on international flights and 2,326,000 were on domestic flights.

A total of 99,000 takeoff and landing operations were performed in the same six- month period, including 22,840 in June, an increase of 166.9 percent over June 2020.

The intensity the of air traffic at Sheremetyevo Airport has been steadily increasing with resumption of regular flights between Russia and a number of other countries, as well as the opening of new tourist destinations and the easing of restrictions for persons entering Russia,

The most popular international destinations in January-June of the current year were Istanbul, Male, Dubai, Yerevan, Antalya, and domestic - Sochi, Simferopol, St. Petersburg, Yekaterinburg and Krasnodar.

Aeroflot, Rossiya, Nordwind Airlines, Ikar, Pobeda, Royal Flight and Severstal made the largest contribution to Sheremetyevo's passenger traffic of Sheremetyevo in the six-month period.

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating.

