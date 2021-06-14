Sheremetyevo Airport Staff Congratulates Compatriots on Russia Day

MOSCOW, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheremetyevo International Airport has joined the federal patriotic event Russia Sings, dedicated to Russia's national day. To commemorate the holiday, staff of leading Russian companies performed songs about our great Motherland on June 12.

Employees of Sheremetyevo Airport and thousands of Russians celebrated Russia Day by performing popular lyric compositions. On June 12, official Sheremetyevo social media accounts posted a video clip for the legendary song "Hope is my Compass on Earth" performed by Sheremetyevo's rescuers, airfield service drivers, information service dispatchers, registration dispatchers, aviation mechanics, equipment inspectors, and employees of Sheremetyevo VIP and Sheremetyevo Duty Free Heinemann.

A flash mob danced in the departure area of Terminal B organized by Aeroflot Airlines with the participation of the Federation of Dance Sports and Acrobatic Rock 'n' Roll, allowing the leading dance couples of the country to show off their dancing skills to the audience.

Participants in the flash mob performed a series of acrobatic rock-and-roll and break dance numbers, and the program culminated with the Aeroflot dance performed by artists in the stylized uniform of flight attendants. Passengers and guests were able to take souvenir photos with the dancers and Aeroflot flight attendants.

Congratulations on Russia Day was broadcast on large-scale media screens in the terminals and at the station squares, and over the speakerphone at the airport.

Russia Day is a national holiday symbolizing for millions of Russians love for their Motherland, unity, strength and working together for national prosperity.

Sheremetyevo Airport is the main air gateway to Russia and the starting point for exciting travel, allowing one to discover Russia's beauty, diversity and originality.

