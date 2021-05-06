Sheremetyevo Cargo Turnover Grew by 4.5% in Q1

MOSCOW, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cargo traffic at Sheremetyevo International Airport exceeded pre-pandemic figures in the 1st quarter of 2021, increasing by 4.5% over the same period last year.

Sheremetyevo handled more than 80,000 tons of cargo and about 8,500 tons of mail in the first quarter, confirming its status as the largest cargo hub in Russia and a leader among Moscow airports. Sheremetyevo has a 68.7% share of the Moscow Air Cluster's cargo and postal air transportation market.

The increase in cargo turnover occurred during a period of significant reductions in carrying capacity associated with international restrictions on passenger air traffic, which were introduced in late March and early April 2020.

Cargo transportation by domestic airlines, which returned to pre-pandemic levels in the second half of 2020, continues to demonstrate positive dynamics. In the first quarter of 2021, the operator Moscow Cargo handled more than 21,000 tons of cargo on domestic flights, 19% more than during the same period last year.

The largest growth was in the import cargos carried by domestic airlines, which increased more than 1.5 times by volume. Export cargos carried by domestic airlines grew by 9% and transfer by 12.9%. These increases by domestic airlines was due largely to the growth in traffic of Sheremetyevo's strategic partner, Aeroflot Group.

The volume of cargo carried by international airlines increased by 6.3%. China, Germany, the Netherlands, South Korea and the United States remain the main foreign destinations, accounting for about half the total.

Cargo significantly increased to Krasnoyarsk, Novosibirsk, Kaliningrad and Yekaterinburg, which joined Sheremetyevo's traditional high-demand destinations in Russia's far east: Vladivostok, Khabarovsk, Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk.

The largest volume of export and transit cargo transportation in the first quarter was for Amsterdam (AMS), Frankfurt (FRA), Shanghai (PVG), Beijing (PEK), Vladivostok (VVO), Khabarovsk (KHV) and Krasnoyarsk (KJA). The largest volume of import and transit cargo transportation in the first quarter was for Frankfurt (FRA), Hong Kong (HKG), Shanghai (PVG), Beijing (PEK), Amsterdam (AMS), Chicago (ORD) and Seoul (ICN).

Sheremetyevo Airport is among the TOP-5 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2020, the airport served 19 million 784 thousand passengers. Sheremetyevo is the best airport in terms of quality of services in Europe, the absolute world leader in punctuality of flights, the recipient of the highest 5-star Skytrax rating. You can find additional information at http://www.svo.aero.

Moscow Cargo LLC is a modern high-tech aviation cargo terminal and the main cargo operator of Sheremetyevo International Airport, which handles 68% of the airport's cargo and mail.

Today the Moscow Cargo terminal with a total area of 42,300 square meters, designed to handle 380 thousand tons of cargo per year, is the largest in Russia, the CIS and Eastern Europe and has no analogues in Russia in terms of equipment. High-tech equipment and production facilities for handling special categories of goods allow Moscow Cargo LLC to effectively handle all types of cargo without restrictions.

