Sheremetyevo Has Served More Than 9 Million Passengers in 2020

MOSCOW, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 9,146,000 passengers have passed through Sheremetyevo International Airport in the first five months of 2020, including children under two years of age. Passengers for the month of May totaled 227,153, a figure that is in line with the global passenger air transportation market, according to IATA research.

Sheremetyevo logged 91,664 take-off and landing operations (TLO) in the first five months of 2020, and 5,410 in May.

The majority of passengers through Sheremetyevo from January to May were served by Aeroflot, Nordwind Airlines, Rossiya, Icarus, Royal Flight and Air France.

The most popular foreign destinations in the January-May period were Phuket, Bangkok, Yerevan, Paris and Prague. The most popular domestic destinations among travelers for the first five months of the year were St. Petersburg, Sochi, Yekaterinburg, Krasnodar and Simferopol.

Sheremetyevo Airport recently has registered an increase in air traffic due to the improvement of the epidemiological situation in the regions of Russia. Passenger traffic in May was 39% higher than in April, and passenger traffic for the first ten days of June was 220% higher than for the first ten days of May.

Sheremetyevo Airport is fully prepared to resume international passenger air service and accommodate the predicted intensive growth in passenger traffic, with operational activities and passenger services at the high levels maintained before the pandemic.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is among the TOP-10 airport hubs in Europe, the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and cargo traffic. In 2019, the airport served 49,933,000 passengers, which is 8.9% more than in 2018.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport