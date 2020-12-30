Sheremetyevo in 2020: Effective Responses to the Challenges of Our Times

MOSCOW, Dec. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As 2020 came to a close, Sheremetyevo International Airport had launched new infrastructure facilities and introduced a number of valuable services for passengers and corporate clients.

The beginning of 2020 was marked by the commissioning of the international Terminal C, designed for 20 million passengers annually. During the design and construction of the newest terminal, high tech was combined with conceptual constructivist architectural and design solutions. Terminal C is integrated into a single complex with Terminal B, which allows all passengers to use the services and technical capabilities of both terminals at once, and provides convenient connections within one terminal complex for transfer passengers.

The increase in the capacity of the airport terminals is fully synchronized with the development of the airfield infrastructure. Runway-1 was commissioned on December 24 after a complete reconstruction, increasing the capacity of the Sheremetyevo airfield complex to 110 million passengers annually. Runway-1 was built in a record time of 10 months despite a sharp decline in production activities and the need to comply with anti-epidemic measures.

The following facilities also were commissioned at Sheremetyevo in 2020:

The apron of Terminal C, with 19 aircraft parking spaces;

A Modern Moscow Cargo business center for the use of company employees and corporate tenants;

A hangar complex for servicing the aircraft of Aeroflot Group.

Global aviation restrictions caused a significant decrease in passenger traffic and a drop in cargo turnover at Sheremetyevo Airport in 2020, and a set of anti-crisis measures was developed in all areas of the Sheremetyevo International Airport Group of Companies. These measures were designed to ensure that important work could continue without interruption, provide financial stability for the company and preserve employment for the airport staff under the new conditions.

In cooperation with the responsible government departments, Sheremetyevo also developed and implemented a set of unprecedented preventive measures to protect the health of passengers, guests and airport personnel.

In July 2020, Sheremetyevo Airport, together with RDIF, launched the world's first express testing for COVID-19, a demanded medical service that was required due to the resumption and gradual restoration of regular international flights.

This year, Sheremetyevo Airport was awarded a number of prestigious national and international awards and took leading positions in international airport ratings in the categories of infrastructure development, operational activities and quality of service for all categories of passengers and customers. These included:

World's most punctual airport by the OAG and Cirium agencies

Air Gates of Russia 2020 national award: Chosen best airport by a vote of journalists

2020 national award: Chosen best airport by a vote of journalists Discovery of the Year for the commissioning of Runway-3

Business Traveler Russia and CIS Awards in the field of business travel

Best Airport in Russia and the CIS

and the CIS Best Business Lounge in Russia and the CIS

and the CIS ASQ Awards of the International Council of Airports for quality of service as the best airport in Europe with a passenger traffic of over 40 million passengers per year

with a passenger traffic of over 40 million passengers per year ACI Director General's Roll of Excellence of best airports in the world

23rd Wings of Russia National Aviation Award: Airport of the Year - 1st place.

World's Best Airports by Passenger Numbers 2020: Top 10 airports in the world in serving 40 to 50 million passengers per year.

SAP Value Award 2020: People's Choice Award for the successful implementation of the Tax Monitoring project.

Transport Security of Russia 2020: Best implementation of requirements for transport security."

2020: Best implementation of requirements for transport security." National "Formula of Motion" award for achievements in the field of transport and transport infrastructure: Best PR Activity of the Current Year, for covering comprehensive measures at Sheremetyevo Airport to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in the Russian Federation .

Sheremetyevo Airport continued to commission the most important infrastructure facilities as planned in 2020, despite the restrictions associated with the pandemic. Under the new conditions, Sheremetyevo Airport provides a phased restoration of transportation and high-quality passenger service, in strict compliance with anti-epidemic measures to protect the health of customers, guests and staff.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport