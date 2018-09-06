Sheremetyevo International Airport Becomes Only Airport in Russia with Three Independent Fueling Facilities

The fueling facility has a capacity of 1.2 million tonnes of jet fuel per year. The nominal volume of the tank battery is 20,000 cubic meters, and there is the possibility of increasing that to 25,000 cubic meters in the future.

The hydrant system of the centralized aircraft fueling system at the apron of Terminal B in the North Terminal Complex Sheremetyevo has 49 hydrant columns, which provide the ability to refuel all types of aircraft at 27 parking aprons of single-aisle aircrafts.

The facility is equipped with state-of-the-art systems for emergency protection and automation, detection and control of leaks, gas pollution control in process chambers, and electrochemical corrosion protection.

The hydrant system fully complies with Russian and international safety requirements. From October 18 to October 19, 2018, SVO conducted audits and mandatory testing of the new facility with representatives of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines to ensure compliance with international standards and IATA Fuel Quality Pool rules. The new system earned the highest possible score according to international standards.

Thus, Sheremetyevo has become the only airport in Russia with three independent fueling facilities. These facilities have developed a competitive environment in the local jet fuel market. The existing fueling infrastructure of Sheremetyevo is guaranteed to provide high-quality fuel to air carriers at the best market conditions, providing airlines with an effective base for operating and economic activities.

Sheremetyevo International Airport is the largest Russian airport in terms of passenger and freight traffic, take-off and landing operations, terminal area and cargo capacity. The route network of Sheremetyevo includes more than 200 destinations. In 2017, the airport served 40 million passengers, a 17,8% increase from 2016.

LUKOIL-AERO LLC was founded in 2003 and is a subsidiary of LUKOIL PJSC. The company sells jet fuel in bulk, fuels jets at the airports of the Russian Federation and abroad. The company's field of activities covers more than 30 airports in Russia and abroad. The company's clients include the largest Russian and foreign airlines.

AERO-Sheremetyevo JSC (50% of shares — Sheremetyevo International Airport JSC and 50% of shares — LUKOIL-AERO LLC) provides aviation fuel to airlines flying to Sheremetyevo Airport. Aircraft refueling is carried out in strict accordance with Russian and international IATA requirements.

SOURCE Sheremetyevo International Airport